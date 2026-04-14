TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- RETOPIA SALON, an entertainment company founded by key former HYBE executives behind the global success of BTS, will hold a K-pop audition in Canada to discover the next generation of global artists.

The company will host the "2026 RETOPIA SALON GLOBAL AUDITION: USA & CANADA" on June 7 at Dreammakers in Toronto.

RETOPIA SALON, Founded by Former HYBE Executives, to Host K-POP Audition in Toronto on June 7

This audition is part of a large-scale global project aimed at selecting the final members for RETOPIA SALON's first boy group, scheduled to debut in 2027, while also identifying talent for a future girl group launch. The global audition tour is being held across 18 cities worldwide.

Applicants born between 2008 and 2014 are eligible to participate, regardless of gender or nationality. Participants may apply in one of the following categories: vocal, rap, dance, or acting.

"Under our vision, 'Make Dreams Real,' RETOPIA SALON is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of artists based on our extensive experience in the entertainment industry," said Bang Woo Jung, CEO of RETOPIA SALON. "We look forward to meeting talented individuals through this global audition and hope it will serve as a meaningful first step for those aspiring to perform on the global stage."

In addition to Canada, RETOPIA SALON is conducting global auditions in multiple regions, including Japan (Sendai, Okinawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Tokyo, Chiba, Fukuoka), Indonesia (Jakarta, Bandung), Thailand (Bangkok, Chiang Mai), Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane), and the United States (Los Angeles, Orange County, Honolulu).

Further details about the audition are available via RETOPIA SALON's official social media channels and local partner academies.

https://www.instagram.com/retopia.salon/

About RETOPIA SALON

RETOPIA SALON is an entertainment company founded by industry leaders formerly of HYBE, including CEO Bang Woo Jung (former Creative Studio Leader at HYBE Media Studio), Chief Creative Officer Kim Serene (former VP at HYBE LABELS JAPAN), and Chief Operating Officer Park Jun Soo (former SP at HYBE Original Content Studio).

Drawing on their extensive experience contributing to BTS's global success, the company is engaged in artist management and content production, with its first project focused on launching a new boy group in 2027. RETOPIA SALON has also participated in content production for projects such as BTS Jin's YouTube variety show Run Jin and the Disney+ original series Are You Sure?! Season 2 featuring Jimin and Jung Kook, attracting strong attention both within and beyond the industry.

SOURCE RETOPIA SALON

RETOPIA SALON PR team, [email protected]