Retirement of Chief Executive Officer, Marc-Yves Bertin

MONTREAL, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the St. Lawrence Pilotage Authority announces that its CEO, Mr. Marc-Yves Bertin, has indicated his intention to step down from his position in order to pursue a new chapter in his life and take retirement.

This decision comes at a time when the organization is on a solid footing to continue its development and ensure the continuity of its operations.

Over the past three years, Mr. Bertin has guided the organization with rigour and dedication, navigating a context marked by significant challenges. The Board of Directors wishes to highlight his significant contribution as well as the role he has played in strengthening the organization and in the achievements accomplished collectively.

Mr. Bertin will remain with the organization as a strategic advisor until January 20. A smooth transition of responsibilities will begin shortly. We thank Ms. Julie Bédard, Chief Marine Safety and Efficiency Officer, for agreeing to serve as interim leader starting July 20.

The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Mr. Bertin for his dedication and wishes him a retirement that lives up to his contributions.

SOURCE Administration Pilotage Saint-Laurent

Source: St. Lawrence Pilotage Authority, Information: Benjamin Fouchard, Communication Advisor, [email protected]