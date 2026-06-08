Rethinking Summer Escapes: Discover Boating Canada Shares Simple Ways to Get on the Water Close to Home

Find freedom, connection and relaxation on Canada's waterways this summer

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadians rethink how they spend their time this summer, many are looking closer to home for meaningful ways to relax, reconnect and recharge. Discover Boating Canada, the go-to resource for all things boating, is helping more people discover the freedom and flexibility of life on the water -- offering an accessible "vacation-on-demand" that can transform an ordinary summer day into something memorable.

Millions of Canadians take to the water each year to unplug, enjoy the country's stunning waterways and reconnect with what truly matters.

Whether it's fishing at the cottage, cruising with friends, wakeboarding with the kids or simply enjoying a sunset on the lake, boating offers Canadians something increasingly valuable: a chance to slow down, unplug and create experiences with their loved ones.

"Ask Canadians about their favorite summer memories and chances are boating is part of the story," said Marie-France MacKinnon, Executive Director of NMMA Canada and Discover Boating Canada. "Summer doesn't have to mean planning a big trip. Some of the best days are the ones spent close to home -- away from the airports, crowds and packed itineraries. At the end of the day, people remember how summer felt, not how far they traveled."

There's a reason people are naturally drawn to the water: it offers a sense of calm, clarity and restoration that can be hard to find anywhere else. Boating can help reduce stress and boost your mood--one of the reasons why more than ten million Canadians take to the water each year.

From Victoria to the Thousand Islands, Lake Winnipeg, the Muskokas, Halifax Harbour and beyond, boating remains woven into the Canadian summer experience, creating the kinds of memories and traditions that stay with people for years to come.

Boating is also more accessible than many people realize with flexible options that fit a variety of interests, experience levels and budgets. Whether you rent, charter, share, join a boat club or own a boat, there are plenty of ways to participate.

Discover Boating Canada shares five easy ways Canadians can enjoy life on the water this summer:

Rent or share a boat. Rentals and peer-to-peer sharing are popular options among new boaters. Rental outfitters are available on most waterways and provide hourly, daily, or weekly access to a variety of boat types. They give tutorials on operating a boat, share safety instructions and offer suggestions on destinations. Peer-to-peer boat rentals allow you to find a boat within your area and then connect with the boat's owner, gather the details and hit the water.



Join a boat club. Fractional boating membership programs and boat clubs take care of most of the work (such as fueling, maintenance, insurance, etc.), so members can focus on enjoying time on the water without the responsibilities of ownership.



Take a class. From sailing schools to on-water training courses, there are opportunities across Canada for boaters of all experience levels to build confidence, learn new skills and safely enjoy the boating lifestyle.



Explore boat ownership. Ready to buy your dream boat? Discover Boating Canada's Dealer Finder is a convenient, interactive tool to help you search for and connect with boat dealers near you. At a dealership, you can shop a variety of boats, compare models and features, ask questions and even schedule a test ride.



Go fish. Fishing charters are available in many locations across Canada and offer expert guides to ensure an enjoyable trip. The appropriate gear is provided, and a professional guide leads you to the best fishing spots and shares helpful techniques to reel in your catch.

Whether it's discovering one of Canada's stunning waterways, starting a new tradition or simply spending uninterrupted time outdoors, boating remains one of the country's most rewarding summer experiences. This summer, Canadians can also take advantage of the Canada Strong Pass program, which offers free admission to national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas from June 19 through Sept. 7, creating even more opportunities to explore Canada's natural beauty.

Learn more at DiscoverBoating.ca and follow @DiscoverBoatingCanada using #SeeYouOutHere.

SOURCE National Marine Manufacturers Association, Inc.

Maggie Maskery; [email protected]