RETAIL COUNCIL OF CANADA NOMINATES IMPERIAL TOBACCO CANADA FOR THREE EXCELLENCE IN RETAILING AWARDS 2022

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITCAN) has been nominated in relation to its VUSE brand by the Retail Council of Canada for three Excellence in Retailing Awards. This renowned recognition program celebrates leadership, innovation, and creativity in retail across the country. ITCAN was recognized in three categories: In-Store Experience & Design, Omni-Channel, as well as Pop-up Experience and Design with the winners set to be announced on May 31 at the Toronto Congress Centre.

"We're honored to be nominated for these prestigious awards that celebrate retail innovation across Canada," says Krzysztof Cholewa, Consumer Engagement Director at ITCAN. "I'm so proud of the team for bringing these incredible retail experiences to life. ITCAN is always doing the unexpected to further engage with adult nicotine consumers and enhance their shopping experience."

ITCAN sells VUSE vaping products online and in physical retail across Canada, with its first flagship store located in Toronto, ON. The brand distinguishes itself through its high-quality products, creativity, and cutting-edge interactive technology.

Pop-Up Experience and Design Award

This nomination celebrates ITCAN's Toronto commercial initiatives with the installation of their activation identity, the Cube of Inspiration, in the heart of downtown to create brand awareness and offer an immersive adult nicotine consumer experience. The cube was built to pique curiosity, wow adult nicotine consumers, and further connect the VUSE brand with the city of Toronto. A truly sensory pop-up, visitors could enter the cube and scan a QR code that would launch a mobile immersive AR experience.

In-Store Experience & Design Award

Boasting a modern look and feel, the one-of-a-kind VUSE Store Toronto goes beyond an ordinary vape shop and allows visitors to touch, play, and interact. Offering a truly immersive experience, they can engage with the cube, try products at the Trial Wall, enter the VUSE world in the Infinity Room, and more. With a total of nine passive and active visitor touchpoints, VUSE Store Toronto is recognized as so much more than a brick-and-mortar location.

Omni-Channel Award

ITCAN was nominated for the 2021 launch of their next-generation vaping device, the ePod 2. This 360° omnichannel campaign captured the attention of adult nicotine consumers on every online and offline touchpoint. Through strategic marketing phases, ITCAN maintained an always-on, consistent presence across all channels.

