Results of the Annual General Meeting

TSX:FVL OTCQX: FGOVF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 26, 2026 for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 86,999,687 shares were voted representing approximately 15.06% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following eight nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Kristina Walcott 83,823,756 96.35 3,175,931 3.65 Alvin Jackson 84,190,260 96.77 2,809,427 3.23 David Knight 71,814,891 82.55 15,184,796 17.45 Garnet Dawson 83,620,268 96.12 3,379,419 3.88 Glen Dickson 86,223,112 99.11 776,575 0.89 Reagan Glazier 47,631,629 54.75 39,368,058 45.25 Maurice Tagami 86,795,559 99.77 204,128 0.24 Vivienne Artz 63,593,507 73.1 23,406,180 26.9

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 26, 2026, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Mr. Ron Ewing did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has retired from the Company's Board of Directors. Freegold extends its sincere thanks for his many years of dedicated service and leadership.

"Ron has been a trusted advisor and has helped shape our evolution as a company," said Kristina Walcott, President, CEO and Director. "On behalf of all of us at Freegold, I want to express our deepest gratitude and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours."

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, without limitation, statements regarding advancing the Golden Summit Project and

other exploration plans and results of any drill programs, statements regarding the timing for and expected completion of a pre-feasibility study, the results of any environmental initiatives or metallurgical testing and any development, or drilling. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedarplus.com, for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

For further information: Kristina Walcott, President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, [email protected]