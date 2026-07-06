Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX:FVL, OTCQX:FGOVF) (the "Company" or "Freegold") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company has changed its name from "Freegold Ventures Limited" to "Freegold Limited" (the "Name Change"). The board of directors of the Company passed a resolution approving the Name Change in accordance with the articles of the Company.

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a post-name-change basis at the opening of the market on July 8, 2026, under the existing trading symbol "FVL". The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "FGOVF" on the OTCQX Best Market. In connection with the Name Change, the new CUSIP number for the common shares will be 356454108 and the new ISIN number will be CA3564541082. The new CUSIP number for the Company's unlisted warrants will be 356454116 and the new ISIN number will be CA3564541165.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the Name Change.

About Freegold Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Name Change and the timing to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: delay or failure to receive required regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

For further information: Kristina Walcott, President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, [email protected]