Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX:HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Carol Marinkovich Company Secretary – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected] Graham Farrell Investor & Public Relations Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

Hot Chili Limited Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 27 November 2025

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report Ordinary 44,571,611 1,316,948 2,764,422 833,104 47,807,221 1,316,948 833,104 Carried 91.61 % 2.71 % 5.68 %

97.32 % 2.68 %



2 Election of Director - Mr Stuart Mathews Ordinary 47,531,730 700,914 2,803,822 860,316 50,806,740 700,914 860,316 Carried 93.13 % 1.38 % 5.49 %

98.64 % 1.36 %



3 Election of Director - Mrs Fiona Van Maanen Ordinary 47,512,730 724,414 2,799,322 860,316 50,783,240 724,414 860,316 Carried 93.10 % 1.42 % 5.48 %

98.59 % 1.41 %



4 Re-election of Director - Mr Christian Easterday Ordinary 44,445,121 3,819,473 2,800,831 831,357 47,717,140 3,819,473 831,357 Carried 87.04 % 7.48 % 5.48 %

92.59 % 7.41 %



5 Re-election of Director -Mr Roberto de Andraca Adriasola Ordinary 45,357,217 88.83% 2,862,580 5.61% 2,837,628 5.56% 839,357 48,666,033 94.44% 2,862,580 5.56% 839,357 Carried 6 Re-election of Director - Mr Mark Jamieson Ordinary 43,799,634 4,458,969 2,798,822 839,357 47,069,644 4,458,969 839,357 Carried 85.78 % 8.74 % 5.48 %

91.35 % 8.65 %



7 Approval of Auditor Ordinary 47,340,931 924,171 2,798,822 832,858 50,610,941 924,171 832,858 Carried 92.71 % 1.81 % 5.48 %

98.21 % 1.79 %



8 Approval of issue of Shares to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair Ordinary 41,109,995 84.62% 4,620,302 9.52% 2,845,880 5.86% 909,908 44,427,063 90.58% 4,620,302 9.42% 909,908 Carried 9 Grant of Service Rights to Mrs Fiona Van Maanen, a Non-Executive Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan Ordinary 43,365,323 89.37% 2,309,762 4.77% 2,842,188 5.86% 968,812 46,678,699 95.29% 2,309,762 4.71% 968,812 Carried 10 Grant of Service Rights to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair, under the Employee Incentive Plan Ordinary 43,358,144 89.36% 2,326,922 4.80% 2,832,207 5.84% 968,812 46,661,539 95.25% 2,326,922 4.75% 968,812 Carried 11 Grant of STI and LTI Performance Rights to Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan Ordinary 42,037,490 85.15% 4,499,067 9.12% 2,829,399 5.73% 120,129 45,338,077 90.97% 4,499,067 9.03% 120,129 Carried 12 Re-approval of Employee Incentive Plan and issue of Equity Securities under Employee Incentive Plan Ordinary 40,793,291 84.85% 4,485,608 9.33% 2,798,822 5.82% 926,145 44,063,301 90.76% 4,485,608 9.24% 926,145 Carried 13 Approval of Additional Placement Facility Special 42,450,120 5,659,580 2,767,922 1,019,160 45,689,230 5,659,580 1,019,160 Carried 83.43 % 11.13 % 5.44 %

88.98 % 11.02 %





* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

