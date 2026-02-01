Hot Chili to Undertake a Capital Raising by Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged joint lead managers to undertake a capital raising by way of a placement of shares to institutional, professional, and other investors to raise up to approximately A$40.0 million.

Proposed Placement

The Company has appointed Veritas Securities Limited, Cormark Securities Inc. and Desjardins Capital Markets as joint lead managers ("JLMs") and BMO Capital Markets, as co-manager (together with the JLMs, the "Agents"), to raise up to approximately A$40.0 million ("Capital Raising") on a "best endeavours basis" by way of a private placement ("Placement") of up to 24,274,600 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") offered to institutional, professional, and other investors.

The issue of the Shares under the Placement will not be subject to shareholder approval and will be made within the Company's 25% placement capacities under Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

The Shares will be issued at a price of A$1.65 per Share (C$1.56 per Share) and will rank equally with all other Shares currently on issue.

The issue price of A$1.65 per Share represents an approximate 15.0% discount to the Company's last closing price and an approximate 13.6% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of Hot Chili shares traded on ASX prior to the Company entering into a trading halt on 2 February 2026.

The issue of the Shares under the Placement is expected to occur on 12 February 2026, or on such other date as the Company and the JLMs may agree.

The Placement is being made in Australia under an offer to investors who qualify as professional or sophisticated investors under sections 708(8), (10) and (11) of the Corporations Act 2001 (C'h) (the "Australian Placing"). The Placement is being made in Canada on a private placement basis pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE Exemption") in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$20,000,136 (approximately A$21,101,642) or up to 12,820,600 Shares (the "Canadian Placing"). The Shares issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption under the Canadian Placing will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Canadian Placing that can be accessed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile and on the Company's website at www.hotchili.net.au. Prospective investors in the Canadian Placing should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

The Shares under the Placement may also be offered in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, ("1933 Act"), and applicable state securities laws, and in those other jurisdictions outside of Australia, Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions.

The Placement remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Purpose of Capital Raising and Use of Funds

The Placement aims to increase Hot Chili's trading liquidity on the TSXV and maintain the Company's strategic funding optionality, while ensuring Costa Fuego remains one of a limited number of globally significant copper developments, not owned by a major mining company, that could deliver meaningful new copper supply this decade.

Proceeds from the Placement will provide funding to aggressively accelerate the La Verde Cu-Au discovery to establish a maiden mineral resource and further define the potential size, scale and grade of a high-grade starter pit for the Costa Fuego Project, development of the Company's Huasco Water Project, commencement of the Costa Fuego Feasibility Study, completion and submission of the Costa Fuego Environmental Impact Assessment, ongoing exploration, strategic funding activities, and for general working capital purposes.

At the closing of the Placement, the Company will pay to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Placement and will issue to the Agents such number of non‐transferable and unlisted options in the Company (the "Broker Options") as is equal to 5.0% of the number of Shares issued under the Placement. Each Broker Option will be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of A$2.145 per Share on or before the date that is 30 months following the issue of the Broker Options.

Further announcement of Placement details

The Company's securities will continue to be in trading halt on ASX and TSXV until an announcement regarding the result of the Placement. The Placement announcement is anticipated to be made prior to commencement of trading on ASX on Wednesday, 4 February 2026 (AEST).

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the ASX and TSXV.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected]



Carol Marinkovich Company Secretary – Hot Chili Tel: +61 8 9315 9009 Email: [email protected]



Graham Farrell Investor & Public Relations Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

