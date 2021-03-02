REstack Advisors Inc. Expands Real Estate Management Options with Yardi Solutions

"Yardi Voyager and Yardi Elevate, which power our fund administration dashboard, helps REstack automate data transfers and operational insights, allowing our clients to focus on buying, selling and developing real estate," said Anthony Paes-Braga, co-founder of REstack. "The dashboard constitutes a single source of truth that accommodates a firm's unique needs and resources."

"By adopting Yardi, we are working with a cloud-based industry leader that has a good understanding of the real estate investment space and a commitment to innovation," continued Paul Kevener, chief executive officer and co-founder of REstack. "With this collaboration, we aim to bring that innovation to our client base to help build their portfolios and maximize asset performance."

"REstack clients using our cloud platform can easily add solutions as new business needs emerge without incurring additional IT costs," said Peter Altobelli, vice president of sales and general manager for Yardi Canada. "We're excited to join REstack in creating an approach that helps real estate investment managers prioritize their immediate needs and optimize asset performance."

About REstack Advisors Inc.

REstack Advisors Inc. is a Vancouver based real estate operating platform that effortlessly integrates investor, investment and asset-level data into a single stack that every stakeholder can see. Combined with its expert fund administration services, REstack frees up teams to focus on building their portfolios and maximizing the performance of their assets. For more information, visit restack.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

