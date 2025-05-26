PERTH, Western Australia, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – Westgold or the Company) notes recent media speculation regarding potential corporate activity in the Murchison.

The Company advises that there is no basis to this speculation and confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 (Continuous Disclosure).

View PDF Response to Media Speculation (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Investor Relations: Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected], +61 458 564 483; Media: Annette Ellis, Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs, [email protected], +61 458 200 039