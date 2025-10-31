YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $1.6 million for the Yellowknife Enhanced Street Outreach Program and the Sahtu Harm Reduction and Support Program through the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF). These projects will respond to critical needs related to substance use and addictions in communities in the Northwest Territories.

Through the ETF, the Government of Canada helps municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities address urgent needs related to substance use and the overdose crisis, in order to strengthen local capacity and provide access to culturally-relevant, trauma-informed, evidence-based programs and services.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to solving the overdose crisis, and no community can solve it alone. By investing in community-driven, culturally relevant, and evidence-based initiatives like this, we are making sure people have access to the care and support they need, close to home."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Communities across the Northwest Territories, continue to struggle with the devasting effects of the drug crisis. That's why we're investing in community-led initiatives like the Yellowknife Enhanced Street Outreach Program and the Sahtu Harm Reduction and Support Program to provide additional assistance and services that are grounded in community care and knowledge."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in providing rapid responses to the overdose crisis.

On October 6, 2025, Health Canada launched a call for proposals under the ETF for projects for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

