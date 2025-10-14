OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada has opened the 2025 call for proposals (CFP) for the Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF). Organizations across the country have until November 4, 2025, to submit applications for funding. The department will assess applications based on the urgency of the community's need, as well as applicants' readiness to respond quickly.

Through the ETF, the Government of Canada helps municipalities and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities address urgent needs related to the overdose crisis. The ETF funds projects that address immediate needs, as identified by the communities, related to substance use and the overdose crisis to support local capacity and provide access to culturally-relevant, trauma-informed and evidence-based programs and services.

The Government of Canada is supporting communities most impacted by the overdose crisis and toxic illegal drug supply, where and when it is needed most.

"Emergency interventions are an important part of our government's efforts to address the toxic drug and overdose crisis. Municipalities and Indigenous communities from across the country have identified some of their most urgent needs and challenges, and we are helping to provide rapid support through the Emergency Treatment Fund. This fund has already helped support the great work being done, including increased access to substance use health services, social supports, and culturally appropriate programming."

The 2025 Call For Proposals (CFP) will fund projects for the 2026/27 fiscal year. Approximately $25 million of funding is available through this CFP.

Through the 2024 ETF Call for Proposals, over 100 projects valued at more than $100 million have been selected for funding.

