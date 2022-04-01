MONTREAL, April 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with great pride that Le Monde de Benjamin, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, is partnering with singer-songwriter Dany Bédar to launch the song Une pause de toi as part of Autism Awareness Month. In addition, Mathieu and Benjamin Gratton take this opportunity to announce their new role as spokespersons for the Benny&Co. Foundation, whose mission is to contribute to the well-being of young people with special needs by facilitating and increasing the accessibility of adapted stays, while giving parents respite.

Succeeding 2Frères, Stéphanie Bédard, Daniel Boucher, the OSM and Patrice Michaud, Dany Bédar, a family man who knows how to write from the heart, took up the challenge with brio. This year's song deals with the great concern of many families with a child with special needs and tells the story of a father who needs a break to better give back to his child.

Watch the video for Une pause de toi, produced by La CLIC.

"The subject is still taboo, because wanting a break from a child with a disability can seem like a whim to people who don't know the reality of families living with these children, who later become adults with the same needs. Dany Bédar's poetry expressed exactly what I had in mind and proved to me the extent of his talent as a writer," explains Mathieu Gratton, founder of Le Monde de Benjamin and spokesperson for the Benny&Co Foundation.

2022 Benny&Co. Foundation Annual Fundraiser

According to the Institut de la statistique du Québec, more than one parent in four lives with a child with special needs and finding support from family and friends can be a major challenge for them. Therefore, during the entire month of April, the Benny&Co. Foundation Annual Fundraiser aims to raise $180,000 in order to offer adapted stays to their children, among others, at Camp Papillon and Camp Massawippi.

"For the past five years, Le Monde de Benjamin project has led us to do good, to help and to inspire families who have challenges to overcome. To be able to dive headfirst into this new role with the Benny&Co. Foundation, together as a family, is very symbolic and meaningful to us. We share the same values of sharing and mutual aid," continues Mathieu Gratton.

Watch the video of the launch of the 2022 Annual Fundraiser made by the spokespersons.

To make a donation to the Benny&Co. Foundation and offer respite to families in need, click here.

"Living with a child with a health or developmental problem is an experience that can have a significant impact on certain aspects of the parents' personal lives. The Benny & Co. Foundation dreams of a time when every family living with a child with special needs will be able to take a break and give back to their child in order to maintain a balanced life environment. This concrete help is made possible thanks to the generosity of our customers, our donors and our franchisees," says Yves Benny, president of the Benny&Co. Foundation.

Last year, the Annual Fundraiser raised $132,000 for youth with special needs, which allowed 92 children to attend Camp Papillon. The average cost of a stay is $1500 and the contribution of the Annual Fundraiser is significant in the continuation of their service offer.

About the Benny&Co. Foundation

Created in 2013, the Benny&Co. Foundation's mission is to contribute to the well-being of young people with special needs by facilitating and increasing access to adapted stays, while giving parents respite. The Foundation also supports projects and initiatives of other organizations and groups whose mission is in line with its values. Since its creation, the Benny&Co. Foundation has donated more than one million dollars. For more information, visit www.benny-co.com/en/foundation.

About Le Monde de Benjamin

Le Monde de Benjamin was created to raise awareness about autism and differences in general. Entertaining by raising awareness has been the mandate of its Facebook page since its inception in March 2017. Le Monde de Benjamin transmits values such as sharing, acceptance, family, perseverance, self-confidence, optimism and fun. Over the years, the goal has also become to encourage families to spend time

