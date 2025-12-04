Resolve Sleep Health Grows Again with Acquisition of Sleep Therapeutics, Expanding Brand Presence Across Four Provinces

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Resolve Sleep Health, the leading provider of integrated sleep health solutions, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of Sleep Therapeutics; a prominent 25-clinic group operating in Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and PEI.

The acquisition brings Resolve Sleep Health's total clinic count to 145, positioning the company as the largest multi-disciplinary sleep health provider in the country. Sleep Therapeutics' clinics provide invaluable support to patients through a comprehensive suite of services, including CPAP therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia, tailored snoring solutions, and ongoing lifestyle guidance.

"This acquisition is a transformative step in our growth strategy," said Heather Shantora, CEO of Resolve. "We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of clinics into the Resolve family. Together, we will continue to elevate the standard of care and improve sleep health access for communities across Canada."

Resolve Sleep Health remains committed to its mission of delivering compassionate, evidence-based care that empowers individuals to live healthier lives through better sleep. With this acquisition, the company continues to build a future where sleep healthcare is more connected, more accessible, and more effective.

Media Contact: Krystle Tarle, Director of Marketing, Resolve Sleep Health, Email: [email protected]