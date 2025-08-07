Resolve Sleep Health Greatly Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Seven Sleep Brands

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Resolve Sleep Health, Canada's market leader in sleep health products and services, is proud to announce the acquisition of seven prominent sleep health companies: Aveiro Sleep, CanSleep, Parkland CPAP Services, SleepMedix, Chinook Respiratory Care, FreshAir Respiratory Care, and Breathe Well. This strategic move adds 38 additional clinics across four provinces to Resolve's growing network, bringing its total to 120 clinics coast to coast.

"These acquisitions mark a pivotal milestone in our growth journey. Our ability to integrate 38 new clinics through the acquisition of seven companies in such a short time reflects the strength of our strategy and the agility of our team. This expansion is more than a numbers story—it's about impact." said Heather Shantora, CEO of Resolve Sleep Health. "With a truly national footprint, we can now ensure patients across the country have access to consistent, high-quality healthcare. This scale positions us to launch national corporate health programs with unmatched reach and reliability. It's a significant step forward in our mission to close gaps in care and deliver innovative, patient-centered solutions at scale."

This strategic expansion directly benefits patients by making leading sleep health services more accessible than ever before. With a broader network spanning nine provinces, individuals across the country will experience reduced wait times, increased availability of expert care, and seamless access to comprehensive sleep diagnostics and therapies. The acquisition also enables Resolve to introduce standardized, high-quality sleep programs nationally, ensuring that every patient—from urban centres to remote communities—receives consistent, evidence-based care tailored to their unique needs.

Through its unified approach, Resolve Sleep empowers Canadians to take control of their sleep health, benefiting from innovative treatments, ongoing support, and a network of dedicated professionals committed to improving long-term health outcomes. Ultimately, this national reach means more Canadians will enjoy better sleep, better health, and a better quality of life.

About Resolve Sleep Health

Resolve Sleep Health is Canada's largest private provider of sleep health products and services, operating 120 clinics across nine provinces. Resolve Sleep is dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians through innovative, patient-centered care and national leadership in sleep health solutions.

ResolveSleep.com

SOURCE Resolve Sleep Health

Media Contact: Krystle Tarle, Marketing Director, Resolve Sleep Health, [email protected]