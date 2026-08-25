Resilience to Natural Disasters: IBC Proposes Three Key Measures for Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- With the general election approaching, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is highlighting how important it is to adapt to natural disasters and extreme weather events.

With the increasing frequency and intensity of floods, storms and other extreme weather events, significant consequences lie ahead for households, municipalities, businesses and public infrastructure. Such events now pose a major economic challenge, placing increasing pressure on public finances, financial aid programs and reconstruction costs.

"Natural disasters are no longer one-off events; they require collective adaptation and long-term vision. Building community resilience has become an economic and social imperative--and a responsibility to be shared by governments, municipalities, insurers, the business community and the public alike. To effectively respond to ever-increasing risks, we need a comprehensive and coordinated approach," points out Laurent Fafard, Vice-President for Quebec at the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Achieving such an approach requires prioritizing three measures:

Increased financial incentives for property owners

Offering increased financial incentives to property owners encourages them to more readily adopt risk adaptation and mitigation measures, including installing backwater valves, improving property drainage and installing flood protection devices.



Strengthened support for municipalities

Municipalities need greater support with public infrastructure planning, maintenance and adaptation so they can better cope with ever-increasing climate risks and better protect local communities.



More stringent land use planning frameworks

Limiting new construction in areas most at risk of flooding or other natural hazards permanently reduces community vulnerability.

These measures represent strategic investments that can yield significant medium- and long-term benefits by reducing the costs associated with claims and payouts, as well as emergency response and reconstruction efforts.

"Investing in adaptation strategies today means saving lives and reducing the economic and financial toll of tomorrow. It is also the key to keeping insurance affordable. Action can be taken today to build more resilient communities across Quebec," adds Mr. Fafard.

About the Insurance Bureau of Canada

IBC is Canada's national industry association that represents private home, auto and business insurers. Its members protect Quebecers and Canadians against risks and help strengthen community resilience in the face of natural disasters.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media contact: Melanie Fontaine, Sr. Advisor, Communications, [email protected]