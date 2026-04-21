May 7–8, 2026 | Virtual Conference

SAINT-SAUVEUR, QC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - RESILIENCE 2026, an international conference organized by Environmental Health Association of Canada (EHAC-ASEC) on Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS), will bring together leading researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and civil society organizations from Canada and around the world to address one of the most pressing and under-recognized challenges in public health and accessibility.

Taking place virtually on May 7 and 8, 2026, the fully accessible conference will explore the growing body of scientific evidence on MCS and its implications for healthcare systems, indoor environments, and inclusive policy.

Day 1 establishes a comprehensive evidence base, including federal perspectives on chemical risk assessment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), alongside emerging research on biological mechanisms, genetic susceptibility, and clinical realities. National data highlighting the rising prevalence of MCS in Canada will underscore the scale and urgency of the issue.

Day 2 shifts the focus to action, examining how science is being translated into policy, legal frameworks, healthcare practices, and community-based solutions. Sessions will address barriers to accessing justice, strategies to reduce chemical exposures in indoor environments, and practical approaches to improving quality of life for individuals living with MCS.

A multi-sector Civil Society Panel will bring together leaders from disability, health, and advocacy organizations to advance discussions on inclusion, rights, and systemic reform. The conference will also highlight ongoing national initiatives aimed at translating research into plain language tools and resources to support individuals, professionals, and decision-makers.

"RESILIENCE 2026 reflects a critical shift," said Rohini Peris, President and CEO of the Environmental Health Association of Canada. "We now have the science, the evidence, and the responsibility to act. This conference is about translating knowledge into meaningful change."

With participation from international experts and Canadian institutions, RESILIENCE 2026 positions MCS not as a marginal condition, but as a defining challenge for public health, accessibility, and human rights in the 21st century.

Registration is free and open to the public.

View agenda here

Media inquiries:

Michel Gaudet

Executive Director

[email protected]

514 332 4320

SOURCE Environmental Health Association of Canada