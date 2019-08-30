Residents of the Northwest Territories benefit from investment in two new power plants and an upgraded hydroelectric facility

YELLOWKNIFE, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in rural and northern energy infrastructure helps grow local economies, build stronger, more inclusive communities, and provides safer, cleaner sources of energy for Northerners.

Residents of Fort Smith, Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Fort Resolution, Enterprise , Fort Simpson, and Lutsel K'e will benefit from upgrades to three area power facilities, which will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities. Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Wally Schumann, Northwest Territories Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, announced funding for three projects to improve power generation in the territory.

The first project is the Taltson Hydroelectric Facility, which is undergoing a major overhaul to modernize its facility including upgrading various hydro, mechanical, and electrical components. This project will increase the reliability of the Taltson Hydroelectric facility, helping to avoid unplanned power outages. This project is separate from the project planning and Indigenous consultation work announced on January 23, 2019.

The second project is the Fort Simpson Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Generation project, which will displace diesel usage in the community by installing a new LNG power plant. The project will result in a cleaner and greener community by providing a more efficient and reliable energy source.

The third project is a New Diesel Power Plant Facility in Lutsel K'e. This power plant will replace the current diesel power plant, which is nearing the end of its lifespan, with a newer power plant located away from the community centre. The project will help address reliability, and energy security issues in the area.

Across the three projects, the Government of Canada is contributing more than $37.8 million, with the Northwest Territories Power Corporation contributing more than $12.6 million. The projects are being funded through the Green Infrastructure stream and the Arctic Energy Fund under the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, which supports the transition to a low carbon economy and provides more efficient and reliable energy in the North.

Quotes

"Infrastructure is the foundation of strong and resilient communities. The construction of two power plants and upgrade of an existing power plant will provide their communities with efficient and reliable sources of energy, safeguarding the environment and well-being of northerners for years to come."

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Northerners depend on a secure, affordable and sustainable energy supply to power their homes, industries and businesses. Investing in the Fort Simpson Liquefied Natural Gas Project, the Lutsel K'e Diesel Power Plant Project as well as the Taltson Hydroelectric Overhaul Project will support the Vision as set out in the GNWT's 2030 Energy Strategy for a secure, affordable and sustainable energy system."

Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. Funding for the construction of these projects is conditional and will only be provided once Canada is satisfied that the obligation to consult with Indigenous groups is met.

Associated links

Backgrounder

Residents of the Northwest Territories benefit from investment in two by two new power plants and an upgraded hydroelectric facility

Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects across the Northwest Territories that will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $37.8 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Arctic Energy Fund (AEF). The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is contributing more than $12.6 million.

Funding for the construction of these projects is conditional and will only be provided once Canada is satisfied that the obligation to consult with Indigenous groups is met.

Project Information:

Project Name Ultimate Recipient Fund Project Details Federal Funding Other Funding Taltson Hydroelectric Facility – Major Overhaul Northwest Territories Power Corporation GIS Upgrading various hydro, mechanical and electrical components of the existing Taltson Hydroelectric Facility. The facility assets have reached the end of their lifecycle and are now due for replacement. $17,820,000 $5,940,000 Fort Simpson Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Generation Northwest Territories Power Corporation AEF Installing new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power generators in Fort Simpson. $11,250,000 $3,750,000 Lutsel K'e New Diesel Power Plant Facility Northwest Territories Power Corporation AEF Replacing the existing power plant that is nearing the end of its lifespan. The project will include the installation of a new diesel power plant in a location away from the centre of the community to reduce noise and air pollution.. $8,775,000 $2,925,000

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Northwest Territories:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/nt-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

