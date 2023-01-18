INRS once again ranks first in research intensity, according to Research Infosource

QUÉBEC, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is again ranked first in Quebec in terms of research intensity, according to Research Infosource.

Once again, INRS stands out within the Université du Québec network and among some of the province's most prestigious universities.

INRS once again ranks first in research intensity, according to Research Infosource (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

In Canada, the institution maintains its first place in terms of research intensity per graduate student and second place per faculty.

"It is with great pride that I highlight, once again, the excellence of our community in research and training. This ranking confirms the relevance of INRS' unique model: an institution dedicated to research and training directed towards strategic niches while contributing to the economic, social and cultural development of Quebec," says Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Chief Executive Officer of INRS.

In terms of total sponsored research income for the entire institution ($69,829), INRS ranks 26th among the 50 best research universities in Canada in 2022 and 7th in Quebec. These results make the institution a key research hub in the province of Quebec and on an international scale.

"INRS is the university research institution of choice for partnerships and the training of scientific leaders," says Claude Guertin, Scientific Director of INRS.

Research Infosource's media release

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Julie Robert, Service des communications et des affaires publiques de l'INRS, 514 971-4747, [email protected]