Replenish Nutrients to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub

OKOTOKS, AB, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 1:30PM PST at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Chief Executive Officer, Neil Wiens and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Greenberg, will present and answer questions live at the conclusion. Mr. Wiens and Mr. Greenberg will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 1:30PM PST / 4:30PM EST

Webcast:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/guest_book?session_id=RLbmcGZzBgYpcR4XEBXmHp

CEO Commentary

"Attending Planet MicroCap Las Vegas comes at an important stage in Replenish's evolution as we continue transitioning from development into commercial execution," said Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish Nutrients. "We look forward to discussing our production ramp at Beiseker, the momentum in our capital-light licensing model, and the opportunity to build a scalable regenerative fertilizer platform serving large-acre commercial agriculture across North America."

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Replenish, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_register.html

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_home.html

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_presentations.html?bank_access=0&event_id=130817

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF). To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Sophic Capital

Sean Peasgood

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 647-777-9532

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference and the timing thereof; the Company's production ramp at its Beiseker facility; the momentum and continued development of its capital-light licensing model; and the Company's plans and opportunity to build a scalable regenerative fertilizer platform serving large-acre commercial agriculture across North America.

Forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and involves a number of assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information, including, but not limited to: risks associated with commissioning and ramping up production facilities; risks that licensing partners do not perform as anticipated; risks related to fertilizer commodity pricing and demand; risks related to the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to maintain or expand its credit facilities; risks related to the Company's going concern status; general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.