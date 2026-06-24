Replenish Nutrients Completes Commissioning of Patented Pellet Fertilizer Facility at Beiseker Hutterite Colony

Hutterite Colony Targeting Production of 1,000 Metric Tonnes per Month

OKOTOKS, AB, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the commissioning of its patented pellet fertilizer facility at the Beiseker Hutterite Colony. The facility is expected to produce at least 1,000 metric tonnes of the Company's patented pellet fertilizer per month beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

Financial Impact

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company expects to increase production to at least 1,000 metric tonnes per month of its patented pellet fertilizer at the Beiseker Hutterite Colony. The Company further expects average pricing of approximately $600 per metric tonne and gross margins of 25% to 35%. These margins are expected to flow directly to the Company's bottom line, contributing to increased profitability and cash flows beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

Alignment on Soil Health Sustainability

Replenish's partnership with the Beiseker Hutterite Colony is a natural fit, with strong alignment on soil health and sustainable farming practices. As generational landholders, Hutterite colonies are dedicated stewards of the land with a particular interest in soil health and long-term productivity. Replenish's regenerative, soil-health-focused fertilizer not only advances these goals but also strengthens farm economics over time by restoring key mineral nutrients, critical biology, and a diverse microbiome to the soil. In turn, these benefits support stronger crop yields, better soil water retention, higher plant nutrient density, and improved plant and soil resilience to pests and disease. And while Replenish has not yet quantified the specific impact, healthier soil is generally understood to be more capable of sequestering carbon from the atmosphere than soil that is depleted and lacking in important biological activity.

Hutterite Colony Reach and Future Growth

According to 2024 census data, Hutterite colonies manage approximately 4 million acres across Canada and the U.S., with roughly 75% of those acres located in Canada and 25% in the U.S. These 4 million acres represent approximately 4% of Canada's agricultural land base. Alberta is particularly notable, with Hutterite colonies accounting for approximately 1.7 million of the 4 million total Hutterite acres in North America.

Given these figures and Replenish's natural alignment with the sustainable farming practiced by generational Hutterite colonies, the Company sees significant opportunity to expand partnerships of this kind across Alberta, into other Canadian provinces, and ultimately into the U.S.

CEO Commentary

"Completing commissioning at the Beiseker Hutterite Colony is a meaningful milestone for Replenish and a clear proof point for our partnership model," said Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish Nutrients. "By partnering with a generational steward of the land like the Beiseker Hutterite Colony, we can scale production close to the acres we serve while generating high-margin revenue that flows directly to our bottom line. We view this facility as the first of many partnerships of its kind across Western Canada and beyond, and a foundational step toward building a scalable regenerative fertilizer platform for large-acre commercial agriculture."

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF). To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Sophic Capital

Sean Peasgood

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 647-777-9532

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the commissioning, production ramp and operation of the Company's patented pellet fertilizer facility at the Beiseker Hutterite Colony; the expected timing and volume of production, including the expectation of producing at least 1,000 metric tonnes per month beginning in July 2026; expected average selling prices of approximately $600 per metric tonne and gross margins of approximately 25% to 35%; the expectation that such margins will flow to the Company's bottom line and contribute to increased profitability and cash flows beginning in the third quarter of 2026; the anticipated soil health, crop yield, farm economic and carbon sequestration benefits of the Company's regenerative fertilizer; the momentum and continued development of the Company's capital-light partnership model; the Company's plans and opportunity to expand partnerships with Hutterite colonies and other growers across Alberta, other Canadian provinces and the United States; and the Company's plans and opportunity to build a scalable regenerative fertilizer platform serving large-acre commercial agriculture across North America.

Forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and involves a number of assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information, including, but not limited to: risks associated with commissioning and ramping up production facilities; risks that anticipated production volumes, selling prices or gross margins are not achieved; risks that anticipated soil health, agronomic or carbon sequestration benefits do not materialize or cannot be substantiated; risks that manufacturing partners do not perform as anticipated; risks related to fertilizer commodity pricing and demand; risks related to the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to maintain or expand its credit facilities; risks related to the Company's going concern status; general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.