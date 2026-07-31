Replenish Nutrients Announces Appointment of Tim Close to Board of Directors

OKOTOKS, AB, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Close to the Company's board of directors, effective July 30, 2026, pursuant to SRC Agrominerals Sales Inc.'s ("SRC") nominee rights under the investor rights agreement entered into between the Company and SRC on July 23, 2026. Mr. Close is the Chief Executive Officer of SRC and previously served as CEO of Ag Growth International, a publicly traded global leader in agricultural infrastructure.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Replenish Nutrients Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.