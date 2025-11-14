Replenish Nutrients Announces U.S. Licensing Agreement With Farmers Union Enterprises to Expand Production of Patented SuperKS Fertilizer

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

OKOTOKS, AB, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a three-year licensing agreement with Farmers Union Enterprises Inc. ("FUE"), an investment and agriculture advocacy group rooted in the U.S. Midwest. Farmers Union Enterprises, Inc. and Farmers Union Marketing and Processors Association, a co-op, have a majority ownership in Farmers Union Industries LLC ("FUI"). FUI is a 95-year-old farmer-owned organization representing nearly 70 million acres of cropland across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin and provides Replenish with immediate access to one of the largest contiguous agricultural regions in North America.

This licensing agreement represents Replenish's first large-scale expansion into the U.S. market and provides a capital-light pathway to accelerate production of its patented SuperKS pellet fertilizer, a core product within the Company's regenerative-fertilizer portfolio.

Licensing Deal

The initial term of the agreement is three years, granting FUE the exclusive right to manufacture and distribute Replenish's SuperKS pellet fertilizer within its five-state network, representing nearly 70 million acres of cropland, with an option to expand to additional territories and future Replenish technologies.

FUI will renovate and operate a recently acquired processing plant in Crookston, Minnesota with initial annual capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, scalable to 100,000 metric tonnes with continuous 24-hour production. Replenish will supply all raw materials, provide technical and quality-control support, and final sales to distribution partners, while FUI will be responsible for capital expenditures, facility operations, and sales and distribution support throughout its network. Initial production and sales are expected in late summer/early fall 2026. Replenish expects licensing revenues to average between USD $40 to USD $60 per metric tonne over the initial term of the agreement, subject to change based on final costs for raw materials, transportation, manufacturing, and final wholesale pricing to distributors.

Importantly, the agreement allows Replenish to expand into the U.S. market without additional capital expenditure, providing shareholders with near-term revenue potential and long-term scalability through a partnership model that can be replicated across other regions.

Strategic Significance

This partnership marks a major step toward positioning Replenish as a leading provider of regenerative-fertilizer technologies across North America. By aligning with a respected, farmer-owned enterprise that operates within one of the most productive agricultural regions in the United States, Replenish is expanding both its geographic reach and its credibility within the regenerative-farming movement.

"This partnership marks a major milestone for Replenish as we expand into the U.S. market with a farmer-owned organization that shares our commitment to regenerative agriculture," said Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish Nutrients. "FUI's history, farmer ownership, and vertically integrated operations make them an ideal partner to bring our SuperKS technology to scale. Together we are enabling farmers to improve yields, profitability, and soil health while reducing environmental impact."

"We're proud to partner with Replenish Nutrients to bring leading regenerative-fertilizer technology to the producers we serve," said Darin Von Ruden, Board Chairman, Farmers Union Enterprises. "This collaboration supports our long-standing mission to preserve the family farm and provide sustainable solutions for future generations."

About Farmer Union Industries

Founded nearly a century ago, Farmers Union Industries LLC is a partnership-focused, quality-driven family of businesses equally owned by the Farmers Unions of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. FUI's operations span seven manufacturing facilities across the Upper Midwest and include divisions such as Central Bi-Products, Northland Choice, Midwest Grease, Performance Pet Products, Redwood Farms Meat Processors, and Artex Manufacturing.

Collectively, the five states FUI represents encompass nearly 70 million acres of cropland, making this partnership one of the largest regenerative-fertilizer initiatives in the U.S. agriculture sector. Through its integrated operations in feed ingredients, pet food, meat processing, grease recycling, and agricultural-equipment manufacturing, FUI plays a vital role in supporting sustainable agricultural systems while remaining true to its founding purpose -- "to preserve the family farm."

To learn more about Farmers Union Industries visit their website at https://fuillc.com/about-us/

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com

