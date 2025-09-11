Replenish Nutrients Announces Beiseker Facility Update and Showcases Leadership at Soil Health Conference

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

OKOTOKS, AB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce significant production increases at the Beiseker manufacturing facility and details related to the upcoming soil health conference hosted by the Company – convening government officials, financial institutions, and industry leaders to discuss the future of sustainable agriculture.

Beiseker Facility: 90% Complete and Positioning for 2,000 Tonnes/Month

Replenish has completed approximately 90% of its facility upgrades at Beiseker, with final automation, conveyance and electrical work remaining. The facility has achieved ~125 tonnes per week during commissioning and is scaling toward its full output of 2,000 tonnes per month (~500 tonnes per week) once commissioning is finalized and additional shifts are added to enable 24 hour operations.

At full capacity, Beiseker is expected to deliver the highest production and sales in the Company's history, significantly strengthening near-term revenue growth while lowering unit costs. The Company has also secured a key maintenance service partner to ensure safe and efficient operations throughout the ramp-up.

A Beiseker facility video is available here: Beiseker Facility Video (https://youtu.be/ammmvS4Daxo)

Kevin Erickson, COO, commented: "We are very pleased with the progress at Beiseker. The team has designed and delivered a modern, efficient, and scalable facility that positions us to meet strong market demand. Once capacity reaches 2,000 tonnes per month, Replenish will be positioned for a new phase of growth."

Revenue Growth, Cost Efficiency, and Leadership in Regenerative Agriculture

The Beiseker ramp-up supports Replenish's ability to grow revenue through higher production volumes while driving down per-tonne costs through scale efficiencies. The facility's proprietary zero-waste fertilizer production process also reinforces Replenish's leadership in lower carbon footprint agriculture, aligning with global trends toward sustainable and regenerative farming.

Soil Health Conference – September 12, 2025

Replenish will host a soil health conference in Calgary, Alberta, convening senior stakeholders from across the agricultural ecosystem. The event will include:

Keynote address and fireside chat with Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson and Replenish CEO Neil Wiens

Participation from leading financial institutions, including Alberta Treasury Branch (ATB), Farm Credit Canada (FCC), RBC Royal Bank and Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC)

Engagement with the Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agri-Food (CANZA), whose members include RBC Royal Bank, Nutrien, McCain Foods, Telus Ag, and Maple Leaf Foods

The conference is designed to highlight soil health as a critical driver of agricultural productivity and sustainability, while reinforcing Replenish's position as a market leader in regenerative fertilizer and soil health solutions.

Neil Wiens, CEO of Replenish, stated:

"Hosting this conference demonstrates Replenish's ability to lead industry dialogue at the highest level. For our shareholders, it validates that demand for sustainable soil practices is accelerating — and that Replenish is positioned at the center of this growth. The relationships built here will support faster product adoption, stronger revenue visibility, and long-term value creation."

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

