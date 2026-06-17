Renoworks Expands Enterprise Platform Adoption with Fourteen New Customer Launches

Growing adoption of advanced AI capabilities reinforces Renoworks' position as a strategic technology partner to building product manufacturers and distributors

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) (OTC: ROWKF) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), an industry leader in AI-powered visualization, design, and lead-generation technology for the building products industry, today announced continued momentum across its enterprise business through fourteen new customer deployments.

Since the Company's October 2025 enterprise adoption announcement, Renoworks has successfully launched fourteen new enterprise visualizers across North America bringing our total customer count to over 200. The Company's growing enterprise customer base continues to expand Renoworks' proprietary digital product library and homeowner engagement dataset. These assets support the ongoing development of advanced AI-powered solutions designed to improve conversion rates, increase customer engagement, and provide actionable business intelligence for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and contractors.

Recent New Enterprise Customer Launches Include:

Dakota Steel & Trim Inc. – Launched November 27, 2025

Cozy Cabins – Launched November 21, 2025

Silverdale – Launched December 11, 2025

Best Buy Metals – Launched December 19, 2025

Best Buy Metal Roofing – Launched December 19, 2025

Metal Wholesale Supply – Launched December 19, 2025

ETAS Metals – Launched January 8, 2026

GreenFox Windows & Doors – Launched January 12, 2026

Fond du Lac Stone – Launched February 17, 2026

Pioneer Stone – Launched March 9, 2026

SiteOne Landscape Supply – Launched March 9, 2026

CeDUR – Launched March 27, 2026

Prestige Stone – Launched May 7, 2026

AllSteel Metal – Launched June 2, 2026

"As manufacturers evaluate how AI will influence product discovery, customer engagement, and purchasing decisions, the need for accurate product data and trusted digital experiences becomes increasingly important." said Doug Vickerson, CEO Renoworks. "Renoworks is uniquely positioned at the intersection of these trends, and is positioned as a clearinghouse of highly relevant data through our growing digital product catalog, proprietary homeowner engagement data, and expanding suite of AI-enabled technologies. We believe this positions Renoworks as a strategic technology partner for manufacturers and distributors seeking to navigate the next generation of home improvement and remodeling."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review product selections in a hyper-realistic virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction.

Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five primary business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API.

For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, Phone: 647-777-9597, E-mail: [email protected]