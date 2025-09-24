Renowned Madagascar conservationist to be recognized at 2025 Indianapolis Prize Gala on September 27 in Indianapolis. Post this

This year's celebration also marks 20 years of the Indianapolis Prize. A global conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoo, the Indianapolis Prize has awarded more than $7.5 million to conservationists across the globe to support the protection of wildlife.

"Dr. René de Roland exemplifies what we've learned after two decades of the Indianapolis Prize, that lasting conservation comes from local leadership and community partnership. We are proud to honor his significant achievements," said Dr. Rob Shumaker, President & CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo.

In 2006, Dr. René de Roland's team rediscovered the Madagascar pochard, a duck species thought to be extinct for 40 years, during an expedition to the remote wetlands of northern Madagascar. The find proved some of Madagascar's "lost" species could still be saved. As National Director of The Peregrine Fund's Madagascar Program, Dr. René de Roland leads a team of Malagasy conservationists and has established five national protected areas encompassing more than 1,500 square miles of critical habitat. He also has mentored hundreds of Malagasy conservationists, who have earned 90 master's degrees and 16 doctoral degrees.

"My work is inspired by my pride for my country's biodiversity and my love for its wonderful people," Dr. René de Roland said. "I am grateful to work alongside so many dedicated Malagasy people who care deeply about protecting our home."

Dr. René de Roland was selected from six DeHaan Finalists representing conservation efforts across four continents: Alberto Alves Campos (Aquasis); Lisa Dabek, Ph.D. (Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program); Julie E. Packard (Monterey Bay Aquarium); Lee James Taylor White, Ph.D. (Research Institute for Tropical Ecology); and Biruté Mary Galdikas, Ph.D. (Orangutan Foundation International). The winner of the Indianapolis Prize receives $250,000 and each DeHaan Finalist receives $50,000.

2025 Emerging Conservationist

Also recognized at the Gala will be the 2025 Indianapolis Prize Emerging Conservationist, Ugandan researcher Mwezi "Badru" Mugerwa. Mugerwa is the second recipient of the Emerging Conservationist Award—an honor given to an individual age 40 or under who is working to save a species or group of species. Mugerwa was recognized for pioneering an innovative, community-based approach to protecting the elusive African golden cat, one of Africa's least-known species.

Mugerwa's organization, Embaka, has registered more than 2,200 community members in conservation programs that address local needs—from healthcare to livestock—in exchange for anti-poaching commitments. This program has expanded to 19 African countries through the African Golden Cat Conservation Alliance.

"Once you're in the communities and you understand the problem, the solutions become clear," Mugerwa said. "Having a national park in your backyard shouldn't be a burden—it's an opportunity."

Award-winning journalist and previous Indianapolis Prize Gala host Anne Thompson will host this year's event, along with conservationist and TV producer Saba Douglas-Hamilton. Josh Kaufman, Indianapolis native and winner of Season 6 of NBC's "The Voice," will perform. The event is presented by Cummins Inc.

About the Indianapolis Prize

The Indianapolis Prize recognizes and rewards conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of an animal species or group of species. The Emerging Conservationist Award, a new accolade in 2023, is given to a conservationist aged 40 or younger. Since 2004, the Indianapolis Prize has awarded more than $7.5 million in unrestricted cash awards, advancing the work of conservation scientists through financial support and public awareness. The Indianapolis Prize is a conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoo.

