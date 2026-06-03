OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Recommendations released today in the Federal Housing Advocate's annual report call for the federal government to better incorporate human rights into its housing initiatives.

The annual report and its enclosed recommendations focus on two crucial initiatives – the upcoming renewal of the National Housing Strategy and the new Build Canada Homes agency – and the opportunities they present. The report emphasizes the need for these programs to be rooted in human rights, and the importance of sustained federal leadership to ensure everyone in Canada can access adequate, affordable housing.

This year's annual report comes at a critical time, as Canada faces economic and social challenges. The housing crisis affects every part of people's lives and is worsening barriers, like food insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and physical and mental health challenges. It is also contributing to growing homelessness across the country. Addressing these interconnected issues requires urgent action to respect and protect the right to adequate housing. When everyone has housing, it unlocks potential -- for people, for communities, and for the economy.

Central to the report is a set of recommendations informed by expert, evidence-based research and extensive engagement. These recommendations provide practical guidance on how the federal government can better incorporate human rights into its housing initiatives so that they truly improve outcomes for all, particularly disadvantaged groups. The Advocate's work provides federal decision-makers with valuable insight into what is working, what is not, and where urgent action is needed.

The coming years represent a pivotal opportunity for Canada. By renewing the National Housing Strategy through a human rights-based approach, the federal government has an opportunity to align its housing policies with Canada's domestic and international human rights commitments – so that that everyone has access to housing with dignity.

Quotes

"When governments work alongside those most affected and design policies that reflect real needs, we can achieve lasting change. This is why a human rights-based approach offers a clear and effective path forward to address Canada's housing crisis and build a more inclusive future." – Marie-Josée Houle, Federal Housing Advocate

Quick facts

Our research shows that Canada is missing 4.4 million affordable homes.

The number of people living unsheltered has more than doubled since 2020 – an increase of 107% between 2020-2022 and 2024.

Our research recommends increasing Canada's non-market housing stock from the current 3.5% to a target of 20% by 2055. This requires an immediate goal of enabling 100,000 deeply affordable homes annually.

The recommendations include practical solutions for governments to address three key priorities: Demonstrate government accountability on advancing the human right to housing Build a renewed National Housing Strategy that is based in human rights and advances measurable outcomes for disadvantaged groups Create and protect adequate housing that is affordable and accessible



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SOURCE Office of the Federal Housing Advocate

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