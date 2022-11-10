Reminder: There Are Several Ways to Vote in the Federal By-election in Mississauga-Lakeshore
Elections Canada
Nov 10, 2022, 08:42 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -
- For the by-election now under way in Mississauga–Lakeshore (Ontario), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can vote:
- At the Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore, anytime between now and Tuesday, December 6, 6:00 p.m.
- At their assigned polling station, on advance polling days or election day—that is, on
- Advance polling days: Friday, December 2; Saturday, December 3; Sunday, December 4; and Monday, December 5
- Election day: Monday, December 12
- By special ballot: by applying online before Tuesday, December 6, 6:00 p.m., and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person before polls close on election day
- To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of ID is online.
- Some pieces of identification used at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.
- Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.
- Elections Canada is following all provincial and local public health guidelines in Mississauga and has put in place measures to protect electors, election workers and political participants.
- Electors who are self-isolating or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should apply to vote by special ballot and return their ballot by mail, or call the Elections Canada office to find out more about their voting options.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article