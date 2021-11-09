Reminder for the 11th Annual Royal Canadian Air Force Foundation Remembrance Day (virtual) Ceremony at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Toronto on November 11, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation will host their eleventh Remembrance Day Ceremony this year from the steps of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Mausoleum, where Wing Commander William G. Barker VC is interred, Canada's first leader of the RCAF and who is still the most decorated officer in the British Commonwealth. The event will be virtual, as it was last year.

Senior Representatives of the RCAF, along with uniformed members of 16 Wing, will attend the ceremony along members of the Toronto District School Board, RCAF Cadets, and students from nearby Hodgson Middle School. All COVID protocols on site, including masking and social distancing, will be followed.

Members of the Media are invited to attend in person. Due to COVID protocols please register in advance with the RCAF Foundation Senior Communications Associate, Victoria Ollers, at [email protected].

The ceremony begins at 10:40 AM sharp. To register for the online event, click on - https://www.livemeeting.ca/register/?meet=15059&rel=10280 .

10:40 am ET Welcome

National Anthem of Canada

Commemoration

Flanders Fields

Act of Remembrance

Last Post 11:00 am - Two minutes of silence

Reveille

Lament

Laying of wreaths

God Save the Queen

Weather permitting, around 11:00 am ET the RCAF will undertake a flyby by a CC130J Hercules aircraft. The aircraft will fly west over Mount Pleasant Cemetery's mausoleum.

The RCAF Foundation is an arms-length not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities. Follow us: Instagram: rcaf_foundation, Twitter: rcaf_foundation, Facebook: RCAF Foundation / Fondation de l'ARC

Mount Pleasant Group of Cemeteries is a not-for-profit organization established in 1826. It maintains 10 cemeteries, nine funeral establishments, four cremation centres, and 14 mausoleums across the Greater Toronto Area.

For further information: RCAF Foundation - For interviews with Jeremy Diamond, CEO, or HCol. John Wright, Foundation Chair please contact RCAF Foundation Senior Communications Associate Victoria Ollers, [email protected] or 416-822-2288; Mount Pleasant Group - Heather Weir, Family Service Manager, (416) 485-9129 x 6644, [email protected]; 16 Wing Borden - Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Niles, 705-424-1200 Loc 1316

