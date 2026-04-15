REMAX Canada Identifies Emerging Long-Term Downsizing Patterns as Canada's Population Ages

New data signals gradual shift that could open opportunities for younger buyers

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- New REMAX Canada research suggests a long-term "downsizing wave" could be on the horizon in Canada's housing market, as the aging population looks toward the future and considers their next move. However, survey findings suggest the shift could unfold gradually, as limited availability of suitable homes continues to delay movement among older homeowners.

According to a 2024 Statistics Canada report, approximately 7.74 million Canadians are over 65 right now, accounting for almost one-fifth (18.9%) of the total population. By 2030, this number will increase to almost 25%. This aging demographic is expected to drive a downsizing wave, as more older homeowners consider how and where they want to age. While this shift may not create a sudden surge in listings, it has the potential to change the housing landscape, reshaping the types of homes coming to market and creating new opportunities for younger Canadians.

"While downsizing won't happen all at once, the direction is clear," says Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. "Canada's aging population will undoubtedly shift demand and availability of housing over time, but progress will depend on improving access to housing that meets seniors' needs."

According to a REMAX Canada survey, nearly half of Canadians (49 per cent) report low availability of downsizing housing options in their communities, with an additional eight per cent indicating no availability. Perceived constraints are more pronounced among older Canadians, with 65 per cent of those aged 65 and over reporting low or no availability.

Only 10 per cent of Canadians say they plan to move to a smaller home over the next 10 years. The number of intended downsizers is higher among those aged 65 and older, at 16 per cent, while 46 per cent plan to remain in their current homes. Among those considering downsizing, 73 per cent expressed concern about their options, including 32 per cent who are very concerned.

More Canadians (34 per cent) believe an increase in downsizing by older homeowners would make it easier for younger buyers to enter the market, compared to 26 per cent who believe it would make it harder, while 29 per cent say it would have no real impact. This suggests any potential benefit for younger Canadians could depend on how housing supply evolves.

"We're seeing many homeowners who would consider downsizing, but they're struggling to find suitable options in their communities," says Kottick. "Without sufficient inventory to support these transitions, many are choosing to stay in their homes longer, which limits movement of younger buyers across the market.

"Downsizing is an important factor in the natural churn of the housing market, and headway will depend on improving access to appropriate housing options for older Canadians," Kottick adds. "Without it, our research indicates that many homeowners may delay or abandon their moving plans entirely, further constraining the flow of inventory into the market."

Meanwhile, at the other end of the age spectrum, demand is expected to continue rising, with 23 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34 planning to buy their first home in the next decade.

About the REMAX Study These findings are from a survey conducted by REMAX Canada from March 30th to April 1st, 2026, among a representative sample of 1507 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, REMAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. REMAX Canada refers to REMAX Canada, Inc., which is an affiliate of REMAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from REMAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

Forward looking statements

This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding housing market conditions and the Company's results of operations, performance and growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (1) the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the Company and continues to pose significant and widespread risks to the Company's business, the Company's ability to successfully close the anticipated reacquisition and to integrate the reacquired regions into its business, (3) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (4) changes in business and economic activity in general, (5) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (6) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (7) changes in laws and regulations, (8) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (9) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, and (10) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE REMAX Canada

Alexandra Ricciardella, [email protected] 647-407-3600, Terri Baumann, [email protected], Lydia McNutt, [email protected]