NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- On August 27 and 29, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in the United States, the Chinese Consulate General in New York and the State Council Information Office of China co-hosted the "Experience China — A Symphony of Stories on China-U.S. People-to-People Friendship" event, revisiting the deep friendship forged between the Chinese and American people during the World Anti-Fascist War through the innovative form of "symphony & immersive storytelling & graphic exhibition". Ambassador Xie Feng and Consul General Chen Li attended two events and delivered remarks.

Photos from the event site

Recalling the history of Chinese and American people fighting side by side against fascism for peace and justice, Ambassador Xie called on all to pay tribute to history, and remember the vital contribution made by the main Eastern battlefield; to pay tribute to friendship, and cherish the inseparable bond formed between the two peoples in the flames of war; and to pay tribute to the future, and build mighty momentum for people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Xie said that as President Xi Jinping pointed out, the hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in our societies, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from exchanges at subnational levels. Going forward, we need to bring our people closer, rather than sow fear and hostility; encourage and facilitate travels and people-to-people exchanges, rather than erect barriers; and promote win-win cooperation, make the list of cooperation longer and the cake bigger, rather than seek decoupling and turn back the wheel of history.

Consul General Chen noted that eighty years ago, in that fight for justice, China and the United States stood shoulder to shoulder. The Chinese people cherish friendship. We will never forget those who lent China a hand in times of crisis. To remember the past, is to safeguard the future. And to reflect on war, is to affirm our duty to peace and justice. As major countries, China and the United States bear a special responsibility: to draw wisdom from history and work together for a more peaceful, inclusive, and secure world for generations to come.

The event was organized by the China International Communication Center and the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation. An image and video exhibition titled "Fighting Side by Side: Chinese and American Peoples Against Fascism" was also held during the event. Descendants of those who personally went through World War II and people from both China and the U.S. evoked strong emotional resonance through music and storytelling, built a bridge to the shared history, and called for passing on the friendship and spirit of cooperation forged between the two countries in fighting together. Minister Jing Quan, Chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation Jeffrey Greene, descendants of the Flying Tigers, kinsman of Weihsien Concentration Camp and more than 400 people from various sectors attended two events.

