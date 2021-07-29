Relax, Recharge, Reconnect: Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Indulgences for Adults Aboard the Disney Wish

"With the Disney Wish, we wanted to design an experience that allows our grown-up guests to relax, recharge and reconnect in unique ways that only Disney Cruise Line can create," said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. "Not only did we infuse more storytelling and enchantment into the adult-exclusive venues, but we added more variety and made them more accessible than ever before. This ship has truly been designed with adults' vacation needs in mind, and I know our guests are going to return home feeling refreshed after their Disney Wish vacation."

Outdoor Oasis at Senses Spa

For the first time aboard a Disney ship, Senses Spa will feature a dedicated outdoor relaxation space where guests can unwind in whirlpool spas, rest on plush loungers and find their center during yoga sessions.

This open-air oasis is a brand-new extension to Disney Cruise Line's signature Rainforest experience, which has been reimagined for the Disney Wish to provide even more ways to relax and rejuvenate. The Rainforest will introduce the fleet's first ice lounge, allowing guests to combine thermal therapies, which promotes both physical wellness and tranquility. It will also include guest-favorite elements like heated ergonomic loungers; sensory spa showers; and sauna, steam and dry chambers.

Senses Spa will also feature private treatment rooms and lavish spa villas for couples. In addition to a menu of massage, facial and acupuncture therapies, guests will be able to select from a menu of specialized treatments that are customized to their needs, such as pain management and sleep improvement. Adjacent to the spa, the reimagined Senses Fitness will offer state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities, including a main room with exercise equipment, a dedicated cycle studio and an aerobics room.

Salon and Barbery

The Disney Wish will premiere two brand-new salon experiences — the fleet's first standalone venues for hairstyling and beauty services — where adults can treat themselves in inviting, social environments that have been uniquely designed with inspiration from classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films.

Untangled Salon

At Untangled Salon, adults can let their hair down (and have it styled any way they want) in a light and airy environment that is perfect for pampering. Inspired by Rapunzel — the artistic Disney Princess known for her long, flowing tresses — this chic, high-end salon will be adorned in shades of purple and gold, decorated with floating lantern light fixtures and outfitted with custom cut-metal privacy screens depicting Rapunzel's own paintings. One side of the space will even gleam and glow with the golden light of a signature chandelier that evokes the iconic flower that gave her hair its magical qualities. In addition to haircuts and styling, the menu of services at Untangled Salon will include manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening and skin treatments.

Hook's Barbery

Hook's Barbery will be a unique twist on a traditional European men's salon, offering cuts, shaves, and nail and skin care. Decked out in dark woods, handsome leather chairs and ornate golden mirrors, the space will brim with narrative details inspired by its namesake, Captain Hook: an inlaid wooden map of Never Land, a hidden pocket watch and — of course — a hook, to name a few. A trio of seemingly nondescript lanterns will occasionally come to life with lighting and audio effects to signify Tinker Bell jumping from one fixture to another.

Not only will Hook's Barbery provide salon and barber services, but it will also boast the ultimate toast to a pirate's life: a hidden bar. This (not-so-secret) treasure trove of pre-Prohibition bourbons, vintage whisky and port, aged rum and premium spirits will be a liquor enthusiast's paradise, ideal for low-key hangouts, romantic date nights, hosted tastings and special evening events.

Enchanting Nightlife

Like every Disney Cruise Line vessel, the Disney Wish will offer a collection of relaxed and refined bars and lounges reserved exclusively for adults each evening. But for the first time, these venues will be spread out among the ship's other core gathering places for a more flexible, free-flow experience that will allow guests — particularly parents — more opportunities to enjoy "me time" throughout their cruise. Also new is the prevalence of storytelling in these spaces, providing a variety of ways for adults to experience some of their favorite Disney stories in sophisticated ways designed especially for them.

Keg & Compass

Keg & Compass is a pub that celebrates the adventure and romance of the sea, designed in the rustic architectural style of a late 1800s Norwegian sailor's map room. Drawing inspiration from the rich folklore of Norse seafaring, period-style oil paintings will depict tales of the deep and intricate carvings of tentacles, barnacles, compasses and more will accentuate porthole frames.

Spanning the entire ceiling will be a grand, fantastical map in old maritime style that features, among other references to ocean lore, a homage to Disney characters and stories related to the sea. In addition to such characters as Ursula and Moana (appearing in the geographically accurate locations of their stories), the map will call out important locales related to The Walt Disney Company and, specifically, the design and construction of the Disney Wish.

This casual setting is perfect for guests to kick back and watch live sports, news and major broadcast events while sampling a specialized selection of beers, including three custom craft brews available exclusively aboard the Disney Wish, along with an assortment of liquors, wines and cocktails.

Nightingale's

Nightingale's is a refined piano bar inspired by Cinderella's lyrical rendition of "Sing Sweet Nightingale" in the 1950 film, offering an extensive menu of fine wines, bubblies and hand-crafted cocktails. Classically modern with a soft metallic palette, the predominant design feature will be a glittering chandelier perched above the piano — a swirl of pearlescent bubbles and music notes displaying the titular song's melody meticulously crafted out of shimmering rose gold. This vibrant lounge will be a thematic extension of the fairytale-inspired Grand Hall from which it stems, with large doors that allow the twinkling tunes to spill out across the atrium, inviting passersby to stop and stay for a while.

The Bayou

Guests looking for New Orleans-inspired good time can go down to The Bayou, an informal lounge themed to "The Princess and the Frog." Flourishing with magnolia blossoms, lily pads and a canopy of twinkling fireflies overhead, this space will evoke the magical marsh where Tiana and Naveen take refuge in the film. A bronze statue of each character will be prominently displayed, and two gazebos inspired by the city's iconic wrought iron metalwork structures will provide intimate seating for small groups on either side of the bar.

This centrally located venue will offer creative cocktails, specialty coffees and signature beignets in a lively, social atmosphere complete with live entertainment and musical performances.

More Fun for Adults

As previously announced, the Disney Wish will also feature a first-of-its-kind lounge in a galaxy far, far away; a trio of premium culinary experiences inspired by a tale as old as time; and a dedicated pool district on the upper decks exclusively for guests ages 18 and older.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

For the first time on a Disney ship, guests will embark on a space-jumping tour of the Star Wars galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship. This richly themed, immersive experience will be reserved for adults every evening, offering interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by the films.

Exquisite Specialty Dining

Adults will savor gourmet meals and exceptional beverages at Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose, an upscale suite of epicurean excellence inspired by the elegant icons of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Beauty and the Beast."

Palo Steakhouse is an evolution of the Palo restaurant that Disney cruisers know and love, now combining the relaxed sophistication of authentic Italian dining with the classic refinement of a modern steakhouse in a genteel setting inspired by Cogsworth, the tale's majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock.

Enchanté will offer the most luxurious dining experience on board, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement . This romantic and intimate venue will evoke the dazzling spirit of the film's candelabra maitre d', Lumiere.

. This romantic and intimate venue will evoke the dazzling spirit of the film's candelabra maitre d', Lumiere. Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story, The Rose is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté, an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

Quiet Cove Pool District

At Quiet Cove, guests aged 18 and older will find a secluded adults-only district dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking. Set away from the bustle of family activities, this peaceful refuge will offer panoramic views of the ocean from a luxurious infinity pool. Other amenities include a whirlpool spa, an open-air bar and a poolside cafe.

Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

