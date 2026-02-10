CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Disney Cruise Line is charting a season of unforgettable family vacations around the world with an exciting lineup of summer 2027 itineraries that span Europe, the Caribbean and beyond. From enchanting European escapes to tropical Caribbean adventures, these new offerings give families more ways to explore the world and experience their favorite Disney stories at sea.

Summer 2027 early booking windows for Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members begin on Monday, Feb. 16 and bookings will open to the public on Monday, Feb. 23. For more details about 2027 summer itineraries, guests can visit disneycruise.com.

Disney Wish Sets Sail for Europe

The Disney Wish will make its debut in Europe after a repositioning cruise, offering three– to 10–night itineraries that visit new destinations including Zadar, Croatia; Trieste near Venice, Italy; and Hellesylt in Norway. These itineraries blend cultural exploration, captivating coastlines and the distinct Disney Cruise Line experience.

Disney Magic and Disney Wonder Return to Alaska

Departing from Vancouver, the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder will return to Alaska for another season of picturesque voyages and natural wonders. Both ships will offer seven–night itineraries, and the Disney Magic will also feature a six–night and eight–night sailing for guests eager to explore more of Alaska's breathtaking beauty and history.

Disney Cruise Line Expands Vacations in The Bahamas and Caribbean

The Disney Dream will return to Port Canaveral for summer 2027, offering three– and four–night sailings to The Bahamas, featuring stops at Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. These sailings are perfect for guests looking for short vacations filled with sunshine, turquoise waters and unparalleled service.

The Disney Fantasy will continue sailing from Port Canaveral with four– and five–night itineraries to The Bahamas and select Caribbean ports. Guests can also choose a 10–night Southern Caribbean voyage for an extended tropical escape designed with families in mind, offering something for everyone to enjoy both onboard and ashore.

The Disney Treasure will continue to embark on seven–night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, inviting guests to enjoy extraordinary entertainment and world–class dining alongside visits to some of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean.

Disney Destiny Continues from Fort Lauderdale

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the Disney Destiny will offer three–, four– and five–night itineraries to The Bahamas and Caribbean, as well as four seven–night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Select voyages will include visits to both Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney Adventure Continues to Bring Magic to Southeast Asia

The Disney Adventure will continue sailing from Singapore with three– and four–night, all–at–sea itineraries from January through August, offering guests across the region memorable Disney experiences at sea along with the renowned service that defines every Disney Cruise Line voyage.

Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea Return

More opportunities to experience beloved stories await as Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea return to select sailings beginning in January 2027. Marvel Day at Sea will return to Galveston, Texas, aboard the Disney Magic and, for the first time, will be featured on two seven–night itineraries visiting The Bahamas. Pixar Day at Sea will be available on five–night sailings aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral, where guests may enjoy immersive moments inspired by Pixar films.

To view the complete summer 2027 itineraries or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com or contact their travel agent.

