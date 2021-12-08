Direct flights from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with connecting service from various Porter locations. Tickets are now available at www.flyporter.com .

With oceanfront hotels and beaches along the Atlantic coast, Myrtle Beach is also home to 90 golf courses for every level of golfer.

Make planning simpler with Porter Escapes vacation packages. Visit the Porter Escapes page for flight and hotel booking information.

Passengers may book a flight with the Full Refund Option for $40 plus taxes. The Refund Option entitles customers to receive a refund, including base fare, taxes and fees, for their booking upon advance cancellation of their flight for any reason. Bookings made before Dec. 31, 2021, are also eligible to change or cancel without fees.

Following the Government of Canada's travel requirement mandates for air passengers, everyone over the age of 12 years and four months departing from a Canadian airport must provide proof of full vaccination. In addition to the Canadian departure requirements, all passengers over the age of two must also follow the United States' entry requirements and provide a valid COVID-19 test taken within one day of departure and a signed attestation. More details on travel requirements can be found on our website . Passengers must ensure that they comply with current rules prior to any travel.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

More information on Porter, including a downloadable multimedia library, is available at the Media Centre . Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com .

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

