Relativity Names Chris Brown as President to Advance Its AI Platform for Legal Data Intelligence

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that Chris Brown has been named the company's president, effective July 13. Brown, who joined as chief product officer in 2018, steps into the role to further advance the company's AI platform for legal data intelligence, expand the legal work it supports, and bring it to legal professionals where and how they work.

"Chris brings the agility and grit to meet this moment of AI transformation," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "We've spent years building the data foundation, the governance and the agentic capabilities behind our platform, and I believe Chris is the right leader to shift us into high gear, to elevate Relativity's system of action, reach further into the surfaces where legal work happens and make it easier for legal teams to engage directly with their data."

Brown brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling digital platforms across complex consumer and enterprise markets, with a career-long focus on shaping customer experiences through applied AI and data-driven systems. Under his leadership, Relativity has built the AI platform for the industry's most consequential legal work: hundreds of thousands of users around the globe rely on it for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, information requests, data breach responses and more, with 93 petabytes of legal data under management as of April 2026.

As president, Brown will continue to lead Relativity's product organization while adding marketing and technology partnerships to his scope, uniting how Relativity builds, how it goes to market and who it builds alongside. His immediate priorities include integrating Gavel, acquired in June 2026 to bring Relativity directly into Microsoft Word; expanding the governed MCP integrations that let leading AI assistants such as Claude orchestrate matters and workflows inside RelativityOne; and scaling aiR across the full range of legal work the platform serves.

"I could not be more excited to step into this role," said Brown. "Bringing product, marketing and technology partnerships together lets us move faster and think as one about where legal work is going. I believe what we've built has already changed how legal work gets done, and the fullest version of that vision is still ahead: legal practitioners asking questions, exploring evidence and drafting work product, all in one simple and intuitive flow, with AI they can trust."

Before Relativity, Brown was CEO of Kapow Events, which he led through its acquisition by Cvent. He previously spent close to a decade at Orbitz Worldwide as chief product officer, where he helped build a global travel platform and a suite of award-winning, AI-powered mobile applications. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois, where he currently serves on the Electrical and Computer Engineering Alumni Board as its president.

Chief Marketing Officer Cristina Rossman is departing Relativity after more than six years with the company. She will remain in an advisory capacity through the end of the year to help support a smooth transition. During her time at Relativity, Rossman scaled RelFest, the company's annual customer and partner conference, into one of the legal technology industry's most influential events. She launched the AI Visionaries program, elevating industry dialogue and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI across the legal sector. At a seminal moment for the industry, Rossman's leadership helped cement Relativity's position as a leader in legal data intelligence.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

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SOURCE Relativity