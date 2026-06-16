Relativity Expands AI Platform for Legal Data Intelligence with Conversational AI and No-Code Custom Document Analyses

Relativity announces the general availability of aiR Assist, a solution that brings early case intelligence directly to legal teams.

The company also announces general availability for custom analyses in aiR for Review, empowering legal teams to define and deploy their own AI-driven review analyses through no-code, natural language prompts.

At RelFest London, Relativity highlights its commitment to meeting lawyers across the surfaces where legal work already happens, within a single governed platform.

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced at its RelFest London event the general availability of aiR Assist and custom analyses in Relativity aiR for Review. Both capabilities will be standard in the RelativityOne offering by end of June, extending the platform's ability to deliver earlier insight and more flexible document review across a broader spectrum of legal data work.

aiR Assist enables legal teams to ask plain-language questions of their data and get back precise, cited answers instantly, so they can find the facts that matter, follow the evidence and start shaping strategy from the moment data enters RelativityOne. Custom analyses build on aiR for Review's foundation, letting legal teams define, deploy and scale document review analyses to fit the specific needs of any matter.

"aiR Assist and custom analyses represent a meaningful advance in how legal teams put AI to work, not as a layer on top of legal data, but as a native part of RelativityOne, where AI and human expertise work together in one environment," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "Almost any AI solution can read a document. Almost none can be the single, auditable source of truth for every piece of data in your matter. That's the difference: insights grounded in actual data, outputs defensible by design, and governance that holds up when it counts, in court, before a regulator or in front of a board."

aiR Assist delivers earlier insight, directly within the AI platform for legal data intelligence

Early case intelligence shapes the trajectory of legal work, but getting to it quickly is a persistent industry-wide challenge. aiR Assist addresses this gap by giving legal teams a conversational way to interact with their data the moment it becomes available. Users ask questions in plain language and receive citation-backed answers that connect documents, evidence and relationships across the full data landscape of a given project.

"We see technology as a force multiplier for our lawyers, not a replacement for their judgement," said Nikkisha Z. Scott, Consulting Attorney for Discovery & Litigation Technology at Cleary Gottlieb. "Tools like aiR Assist give our lawyers a conversational way to work through discovery, surfacing insights faster and with greater precision, which can translate into stronger results and better service for our clients."

Because aiR Assist can operate directly on data already governed within RelativityOne, answers remain grounded in a complete system of record that is traceable, explainable and defensible by design. With aiR Assist included in RelativityOne, teams get this capability across their existing work without a separate tool and at the scale of real-world legal projects, with support for up to 300,000 documents per index and 1.5 million documents per workspace.

"aiR Assist changes the relationship between a legal team and their data. Ask a question, get an answer in seconds without leaving the platform," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "That alone is a meaningful step forward. But we are building towards something bigger, a future where every legal professional, not just those with deep technical expertise, can engage directly with their data, unlock insight, and act on it, all within the same governed environment where the work already lives."

aiR Assist will power interactive memo drafting, coming soon in Relativity aiR for Case Strategy, enabling users to generate work product directly from their analyzed case data; aiR for Case Strategy is included in the standard RelativityOne offering beginning 1 July.

Investigations firm finds case-changing evidence across more than 30,000 documents in minutes with aiR Assist

When Interpath, an international advisory firm, was appointed to support a complex multi-jurisdictional fraud investigation and asset seizure, the team needed to rapidly identify critical evidence from more than 30,000 largely unstructured documents under active investigative deadlines. Using aiR Assist, investigators immediately began exploring the data by asking plain-language questions and following investigative threads. The approach uncovered an email from several years earlier that directly supported their case.

"With aiR Assist, we can ask natural questions of the data and surface critical evidence and actionable answers in minutes," said Gina Bieber, Director at Interpath. "It is the easiest tool to use in the history of Relativity. You just ask it a question, and it answers."

Custom analyses in aiR for Review give legal teams the flexibility to define their own review

Custom analyses in aiR for Review help legal professionals identify and classify key content across millions of documents, with outputs teams can verify and defend. Custom analyses extend that foundation, giving teams the flexibility to define their own analyses in plain language and apply them across an entire document set, with no coding or technical configuration required.

Alongside Relativity's purpose-built analyses that already power document review at scale, custom analyses allow teams to go beyond predefined categories to address the specific questions their matters demand. Whether the need is document classification, data extraction or image analysis, teams can take on more without leaving the platform or sacrificing rigour. An iterative prompt experience lets teams test and validate outputs before running at scale.

"Custom analyses give legal teams the flexibility to define exactly what they need," said Andrew Milauskas, Chief Operating Officer at Page One, Inc. "One legal team may need to identify key information from medical records, another may need to classify workplace communications, another may be looking for evidence of construction defects. Rather than forcing every matter into the same process, through natural language prompts, teams can easily customise analyses tailored to their specific objectives and get to meaningful results almost immediately."

Many surfaces, one platform: Relativity meets lawyers where the work happens

During the RelFest London keynote, Relativity highlighted how it's making it easier for legal professionals to access, understand and act on their data across several surfaces in a unified platform.

With its recent acquisition of Gavel, Relativity plans to bring AI-native drafting directly into Microsoft Word, keeping more of the work lawyers do every day connected to the data behind it. What aiR generates could open directly in Word, where lawyers could draft, redline and finalise, with every edit syncing back to the matter in RelativityOne in real time. Rather than pulling lawyers out of Word, Relativity could extend the system of action into it.

Relativity is also backing the legal technology innovators shaping what comes next through Rel Labs, the company's innovation hub and investment arm. Recent investments include Courtroom, a platform that simulates real courtroom decision-makers, Patlytics, a purpose-built platform for IP litigation teams, and Advocacy, an early-stage solution for litigators focused on case strategy, drafting and trial preparation.

Through Relativity's Model Context Protocol integration with Claude, legal data and technology teams orchestrate administrative tasks, such as setting up matters, choosing workspace templates, and managing access, from Claude in plain language while the substantive legal work runs in RelativityOne, where the data stays governed. Data never leaves the platform, and every action is audited as the user who ran it, reducing the administrative lift that has historically slowed the path from trigger event to analysis.

Together, these investments and integrations reflect an ongoing commitment to building an expansive platform that reaches further into the surfaces where legal work happens and making it easier for legal teams to engage directly with their data within the platform where it already lives.

To learn more about these announcements, as well as other updates shared on stage at RelFest London, visit the Relativity blog.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organise data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic programme and to organisations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

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