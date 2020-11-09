"We are thrilled to be back at the West Edmonton Mall and to open our fifth store location in Edmonton", said Jackie Tardif, President of the Reitmans brand. "While we are investing in our online channel to adapt to the rapid growth we have experienced in ecommerce activities over the past few months, we also continue to strategically evolve our brick and mortar network in Canada as we believe in the importance of being rooted in the communities we serve. Edmonton is a key market for us and we are confident that a physical presence at the West Edmonton Mall, which is home to many sought-after retailers, will delight our customers and contribute to the success of our brand."

The new 5,200 square foot Reitmans store has just opened its doors in October. With a combination of wood elements, a white on black Reitmans logo and basket pendant lights in the display, the storefront is sleek and inviting. Inside the store, white fixtures complement the warm wood tones, enabling the focus to be on the product assortments and seasonal collections. The store features the La Conciergerie service by appointment, with in-house experts offering one-on-one personalized styling sessions tailored to customers' needs. The menu of service offerings can be found in the store or online.

Ms. Tardif added: "We invite customers from the area to come visit our passionate and talented Reitmans team at West Edmonton Mall to shop for pieces that will help them stay warm in style this winter and to find holiday outfits as well as great gift ideas just in time for the merry season."

As in all Reitmans locations, the Reitmans West Edmonton Mall store implemented strict health and safety protocols and prevention measures to make sure customers can enjoy a safe shopping experience.

About Reitmans

Founded in 1926 by Herman and Sarah Reitman, Reitmans has grown to become one of Canada's most loved women's apparel and accessories brand, with a strong online presence and close to 250 stores across the country. Reitmans' collections offer everything from timeless styles to lively must-haves in Canada's greatest style diversity with inclusive sizes ranging from 0-22 (XXS-3X) in Tall, Regular and Petite. Reitmans' in-house design team strives to create clothes that fit into their customers' lifestyles and encourage them to feel their most confident while staying true to and celebrating their own unique style. For further information, please visit our website: www.reitmans.com.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. As at October 31, 2020, the Company operated 418 stores consisting of 247 Reitmans, 92 Penningtons and 79 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: RET, RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

