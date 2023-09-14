Reitmans (Canada) Limited announces its results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 29, 2023 Français

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), Canada's leading specialty apparel retailer, announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons of results for the 13 weeks ended July 29, 2023 ("second quarter of 2024") are against results for the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 ("second quarter of 2023") and all comparisons of results for the 26 weeks ended July 29, 2023 ("year to date fiscal 2024") are against results for the 26 weeks ended July 30, 2022 ("year to date fiscal 2023"). All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

The Company performed well in the second quarter of 2024, although below the results of the second quarter of 2023, which benefitted from exceptional market conditions due to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. The current economic environment necessitated higher promotional activity as Canadian consumers cautiously managed their discretionary spending budgets.  Results were also negatively impacted by unfavourable foreign exchange on U.S. dollar denominated merchandise purchases.

"We saw positive customer response in our second quarter with traffic and conversion remaining relatively stable in our stores despite the challenging economic environment. Additionally, RCL has a strong balance sheet and cashflows from operations in the quarter contributed to the strength in financial position." said Andrea Limbardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of RCL. "We are continuing to invest in our strategic initiatives to build on our strong market position and we remain disciplined to continue to deliver value and choice to our customers whether shopping in our stores or online. I look forward to working with our talented team in delivering on our long-term results and value to shareholders."

Second Quarter of 2024

  • Net sales decreased to $213.2 million from $229.2 million
  • Net earnings decreased to $13.4 million from $37.3 million

Year to date fiscal 2024

  • Net sales decreased to $378.3 million from $383.1 million
  • Net earnings decreased to $9.5 million from $35.6 million

Select Financial Information

(in millions of dollars, except for gross profit %)

For the second quarter of

Year to date fiscal

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Net Sales

213.2

229.2

(7.0) %

378.3

383.1

(1.3) %

Gross Profit

118.3

138.7

(14.7) %

206.4

222.7

(7.3) %

Gross Profit %

55.5 %

60.5 %

-500 bps

54.6 %

58.1 %

-350 bps

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses2

99.4

100.7

(1.3) %

191.1

185.1

3.2 %

Net earnings

13.4

37.3

(64.1) %

9.5

35.6

(73.3) %

Adjusted EBITDA1

19.2

39.6

(51.5) %

17.9

42.7

(58.1) %

Adjusted ROA1

18.0

37.8

(52.4) %

14.4

36.8

(60.9) %

1 This is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Supplementary Financial Measures" for reconciliations of these measures.

2 Includes $0.9 million of pension curtailment gain for the second quarter of 2024 and for the year to date fiscal 2024. Includes $0.2 million recovery of restructuring costs for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.4 million of restructuring costs for the year to date fiscal 2023.  


13 weeks ended July 29, 2023

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $16.0 million, or 7.0%, to $213.2 million.  Comparable sales1, which include e-commerce net sales, decreased 7.0% during the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in comparable sales was primarily due to lower average transaction values and higher promotional activity. In addition, we believe that comparatively higher interest rates and inflation overall compared to the corresponding period last year negatively impacted consumer spending during the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $20.4 million to $118.3 million as compared with $138.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 55.5% from 60.5% for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit and as a percentage of net sales is primarily attributable to higher markdown and promotional activity combined with an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of approximately $4.8 million on U.S. dollar denominated purchases included in cost of goods sold, partially offset by lower supply chain costs in the second quarter of 2024 as global shipping industry disruptions were prevalent in the second quarter of 2023.

Net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $13.4 million ($0.27 basic and diluted earnings per share) as compared with net earnings of $37.3 million ($0.76 basic and diluted earnings per share) for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net earnings of $23.9 million is primarily attributable the decrease in gross profit.

Adjusted results from operating activities ("Adjusted ROA") for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million as compared with $37.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease of $19.8 million is primarily attributable to a decrease in gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.2 million as compared to $39.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease of $20.4 million is primarily attributable to a decrease in gross profit.

26 weeks ended July 29, 2023

Net sales for the year to date fiscal 2024 decreased by $4.8 million, or 1.3%, to $378.3 million. Comparable sales, which include e-commerce net sales, decreased 1.6% during the year to date fiscal 2024. The decrease in comparable sales was primarily due to lower average transaction values and higher promotional activity. In addition, we believe that comparatively higher interest rates and inflation overall compared to the corresponding period last year negatively impacted consumer spending during the year to date fiscal 2024.

Gross profit for the year to date fiscal 2024 decreased $16.3 million to $206.4 million as compared with $222.7 million for the year to date fiscal 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the year to date fiscal 2024 decreased to 54.6% from 58.1% for the year to date fiscal 2023. The decrease both in gross profit and as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to higher markdowns and promotional activity in the year to date fiscal 2024 combined with an unfavourable foreign exchange impact of approximately $8.2 million on U.S. dollar denominated purchases included in cost of goods sold, partially offset by lower supply chain costs in the year to date fiscal 2024 as global shipping industry disruptions were prevalent in the year to date fiscal 2023.

Net earnings for the year to date fiscal 2024 was $9.5 million ($0.20 basic and  $0.19 diluted earnings per share) as compared with $35.6 million ($0.73 basic and diluted earnings per share) for the year to date fiscal 2023. The decrease in net earnings of $26.1 million is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit, the increase in operating costs and the increase in income tax expense. 

Adjusted ROA for the year to date fiscal 2024 was $14.4 million as compared to $36.8 million for the year to date fiscal 2023. The decrease of $22.4 million is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit and the increase in operating costs, as noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year to date fiscal 2024 was $17.9 million as compared to $42.7 million for the year to date fiscal 2023. The decrease of $24.8 million is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit and the increase in operating costs, as noted above.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada.  As at July 29, 2023, the Company operated 405 stores consisting of 235 Reitmans, 90 Penningtons and 80 RW&CO.

1NON-GAAP Financial Measures & Supplementary Financial Measures

This press announcement makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for the Company's analysis of its financial information reported under IFRS.

NON-GAAP Financial Measures

This press announcement discusses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), and adjusted results from operating activities ("Adjusted ROA"). This press announcement also indicates Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and is considered a non-GAAP financial ratio. Net sales represent the sale of merchandise less discounts and returns. The intent of presenting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted ROA is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Adjusted EBITDA is currently defined as net earnings before income tax expense/recovery, interest income, interest expense, loss on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to net earnings, pension curtailment gain, depreciation, amortization, net impairment of non-financial assets, adjusted for the impact of certain items, including a deduction of interest expense and depreciation relating to leases accounted for under IFRS 16, Leases, Federal subsidies and restructuring costs and recoveries. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and fund capital expenditures and uses this metric for this purpose. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales indicates how much liquidity is generated for each dollar of net sales. The exclusion of interest income and expenses, other than interest expense related to lease liabilities as explained hereafter, eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation, amortization and net impairment charges, other than depreciation related to right-of-use assets as explained hereafter, eliminates the non-cash impact, and the exclusion of restructuring items, Federal subsidies, loss  on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to net earnings and pension curtailment gain presents the results of the on-going business. Under IFRS 16, Leases, the characteristics of some leases result in lease payments being recognized in net earnings in the period in which the performance or use occurs while other leases are recorded as right-of-use assets with a corresponding lease liability recognized, which results in depreciation of those assets and interest expense from those liabilities. Management is presenting its Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the payments of its store and equipment lease obligations on a consistent basis. As such, the initial add-back of depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest on lease obligations are removed from the calculation of Adjusted EDITDA, as this better reflects the operational cash flow impact of its leases.

Adjusted ROA is defined as results from operating activities excluding Federal subsidies, restructuring recoveries/costs and pension curtailment gain. Management believes that Adjusted ROA provides a more relevant indicator in assessing current operational performance. The exclusion of restructuring items, pension curtailment gain and Federal subsidies presents the on-going operational performance of the business.

Reconciliation of NON-IFRS Measures

The tables below provide a reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and results from operating activities to Adjusted ROA:

For the second quarter of

Year to date fiscal

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net earnings

$       13.4

$       37.3

$        9.5

$       35.6

Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses on property and equipment, and intangible assets

3.4

3.1

7.0

8.2

Depreciation on right-of-use assets

8.1

7.3

15.9

13.1

Interest income

(1.3)

(0.2)

(2.2)

(0.2)

Interest expense on lease liabilities

1.7

1.3

3.3

2.3

Interest expense on revolving credit facility

-

0.1

-

0.4

Income tax expense (recovery)

4.6

(0.5)

3.5

(0.5)

Loss on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to net earnings

-

-

1.0

-

Pension curtailment gain

(0.9)

-

(0.9)

-

Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases1

(9.8)

(8.6)

(19.2)

(15.4)

Federal subsidies 

-

-

-

(1.2)

Restructuring (recoveries) costs, net 

-

(0.2)

-

0.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$       19.2

$       39.6

$       17.9

$       42.7

Adjusted EBITDA as % of Sales

9.0 %

17.3 %

4.7 %

11.1 %

1 Rent Impact from IFRS 16, Leases is comprised as follows;

For the second quarter of

Year to date fiscal

2024

2023

2024

2023

Depreciation on right-of-use assets

$        8.1

$        7.3

$       15.9

$       13.1

Interest expense on lease liabilities

1.7

1.3

3.3

2.3

Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases

$        9.8

$        8.6

$       19.2

$       15.4





For the second quarter of

Year to date fiscal

2024

2023

2024

2023

Results from operating activities

$       18.9

$       38.0

$       15.3

$       37.6

Pension curtailment gain 

(0.9)

-

(0.9)

-

Federal subsidies

-

-

-

(1.2)

Restructuring (recoveries) costs, net 

-

(0.2)

-

0.4

Adjusted ROA

$       18.0

$       37.8

$       14.4

$       36.8


Supplementary Financial Measures

The Company uses a key performance indicator ("KPI"), comparable sales, to assess store performance and sales growth. The Company engages in an omnichannel approach in connecting with its customers by appealing to their shopping habits through either online or store channels.  This approach allows customers to shop online for home delivery or to pick up in store, purchase in any of our store locations or ship to home from another store when the products are unavailable in a particular store.  Due to customer cross-channel behavior, the Company reports a single comparable sales metric, inclusive of store and e-commerce channels. Comparable sales are defined as net sales generated by stores that have been continuously open during both of the periods being compared and include e-commerce net sales. The comparable sales metric compares the same calendar days for each period. Although this KPI is expressed as a ratio, it is a supplementary financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses comparable sales in evaluating the performance of stores and online net sales and considers it useful in helping to determine what portion of new net sales has come from sales growth and what portion can be attributed to the opening of new stores. Comparable sales is a measure widely used amongst retailers and is considered useful information for both investors and analysts. Comparable sales should not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking Statements

All of the statements contained herein, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including statements on the Company's financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved.  Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press announcement for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans as of the date of this press announcement, and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and currently expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes, are appropriate in the circumstances.

This press announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, expectations, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this press announcement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's belief in its strategies and its brands and their capacity to generate long-term profitable growth, future liquidity, planned capital expenditures, amount of pension plan contributions, status and impact of systems implementation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and cost reduction and productivity improvement initiatives as well as the impact of such initiatives.  These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") including those listed in the "Operating Risk Management" and "Financial Risk Management" sections of the MD&A. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Company's MD&A for the second quarter of 2024.

This is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

The Company's complete financial statements including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2024 are available online at www.sedarplus.ca.

Montreal, September 14, 2023

Andrea Limbardi
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:                  (514) 384-1140
Corporate Website:     www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)


For the 13 weeks ended

For the 26 weeks ended


July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022







Net sales

$ 213,245

$ 229,222

$ 378,263

$ 383,081

Cost of goods sold


94,934

90,549

171,851

160,445

Gross profit

118,311

138,673

206,412

222,636

Selling and distribution expenses

87,300

88,207

167,569

161,464

Administrative expenses

12,153

12,702

23,561

23,184

Restructuring

-

(213)

-

407

Results from operating activities

18,858

37,977

15,282

37,581







Finance income


1,245

147

2,166

227

Finance costs


(2,165)

(1,357)

(4,424)

(2,718)

Earnings before income taxes

17,938

36,767

13,024

35,090







Income tax (expense) recovery

(4,553)

552

(3,479)

512







Net earnings

$  13,385

$  37,319

$    9,545

$  35,602







Earnings per share:





        Basic

$      0.27

$      0.76

$      0.20

$      0.73

        Diluted

0.27

0.76

0.19

0.73

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the 13 weeks ended

For the 26 weeks ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022






Net earnings

$    13,385

$    37,319

$      9,545

$    35,602

Other comprehensive income (loss)






Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
    to net earnings:




Cash flow hedges (net of tax of $98 for the 13
    and 26 weeks ended July 29, 2023)

273

-

273

-

Loss on foreign currency translation differences
    reclassified to net earnings

-

-

1,044

-

Foreign currency translation differences


-

(11)

-

(18)






Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings:




Net actuarial (loss) gain on defined benefit plan
    (net of tax of $22 and $324 for the 13 and 26
    weeks ended July 29, 2023, respectively; net
    of tax of $838 for the 13 and 26 weeks ended
    July 30, 2022)

(60)

(1,040)

898

(129)






Total other comprehensive income (loss)


213

(1,051)

2,215

(147)






Total comprehensive income

$    13,598

$    36,268

$    11,760

$    35,455








REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

January 28, 2023

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



        Cash

$    96,681

$    38,173

$  103,004

        Restricted cash

-

2,765

2,808

        Trade and other receivables

3,562

4,947

3,241

        Derivative financial asset

371

-

-

        Inventories

148,814

153,750

142,302

        Prepaid expenses and other assets

17,287

31,215

14,502

               Total Current Assets

266,715

230,850

265,857





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



        Property and equipment

62,031

61,735

63,833

        Intangible assets

1,891

3,469

2,638

        Right-of-use assets

90,881

71,533

79,894

        Pension asset

2,118

664

-

        Deferred income taxes

28,646

186

32,308

               Total Non-Current Assets

185,567

137,587

178,673





TOTAL ASSETS

$  452,282

$  368,437

$  444,530





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES



        Trade and other payables

$    66,280

$    57,098

$    81,087

        Deferred revenue

12,705

11,961

14,100

        Income taxes payable

666

816

1,018

        Current portion of lease liabilities

27,022

27,299

26,741

               Total Current Liabilities

106,673

97,174

122,946





NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



        Lease liabilities

72,005

51,790

60,758

               Total Non-Current Liabilities

72,005

51,790

60,758





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



       Share capital

28,292

27,406

27,406

       Contributed surplus

11,003

10,485

10,871

       Retained earnings

234,036

182,453

223,593

       Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

273

(871)

(1,044)

               Total Shareholders' Equity

273,604

219,473

260,826





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

        SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$  452,282

$  368,437

$  444,530




REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Share Capital

Contributed
Surplus

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

Total
Shareholders'
Equity








Balance as at January 29, 2023


$     27,406

$   10,871

$   223,593

$    (1,044)

$   260,826








Net earnings

-

-

9,545

-

9,545

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

898

1,317

2,215

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

10,443

1,317

11,760








Cash consideration on exercise of share options

643

-

-

-

643

Ascribed value credited to share capital from exercise of share options

243

(243)

-

-

-

Share-based compensation costs

-

375

-

-

375

Total contributions by owners of the Company

886

132

-

-

1,018








Balance as at July 29, 2023

$     28,292

$   11,003

$   234,036

$         273

$   273,604
























Balance as at January 30, 2022


$     27,406

$   10,295

$   146,980

$       (853)

$   183,828








Net earnings

-

-

35,602

-

35,602

Total other comprehensive loss

-

-

(129)

(18)

(147)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

35,473

(18)

35,455








Share-based compensation costs


-

190

-

-

190

Total contributions by owners of the Company

-

190

-

-

190








Balance as at July 30, 2022

$     27,406

$   10,485

$   182,453

$       (871)

$   219,473









 REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


For the 13 weeks ended

For the 26 weeks ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net earnings


$    13,385

$    37,319

$      9,545

$    35,602

Adjustments for:




Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses on property and
    equipment and intangible assets

3,405

3,130

6,980

8,210

Depreciation on right-of-use assets

8,145

7,282

15,919

13,093

Share-based compensation costs

66

190

375

190

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


1,533

1,262

1,225

(585)

Loss on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to
   net earnings

-

-

1,044

-

Interest on lease liabilities

1,683

1,258

3,269

2,273

Interest on revolving credit

-

99

-

445

Interest income

(1,245)

(121)

(2,166)

(155)

Income tax expense (recovery)


4,553

(552)

3,479

(512)


31,525

49,867

39,670

58,561

Changes in:




Trade and other receivables

426

-

(240)

2,666

Inventories

(9,761)

(16,245)

(6,512)

(34,778)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,121)

5,463

(5,184)

11,375

Trade and other payables

15,444

3,843

(11,325)

24,074

Pension asset

(909)

(449)

(895)

144

Deferred revenue

482

(189)

(1,395)

(1,529)

Cash from operating activities

36,086

42,290

14,119

60,513

Interest paid

-

(165)

-

(481)

Interest received

1,114

97

2,085

148

Income taxes paid

-

-

(592)

(46)

Net cash flows from operating activities

37,200

42,222

15,612

60,134






CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets

(2,054)

(774)

(5,516)

(3,250)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(2,054)

(774)

(5,516)

(3,250)






CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Restricted cash

2,838

(6)

2,808

(8)

Net repayment of revolving credit facility

-

(34,439)

-

(29,634)

Payment of lease liabilities

(9,765)

(7,714)

(18,638)

(15,078)

Proceeds from issuance of share capital

643

-

643

-

Cash flows used in financing activities

(6,284)

(42,159)

(15,187)

(44,720)






FOREIGN EXCHANGE (LOSS) GAIN ON CASH HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCY

(1,575)

(1,326)

(1,232)

507






NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

27,287

(2,037)

(6,323)

12,671






CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

69,394

40,210

103,004

25,502






CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$    96,681

$    38,173

$    96,681

$    38,173







