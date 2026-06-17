Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2026 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today via online webcast.

Detailed results of the votes by proxy and ballot for the election of directors are set out below:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA Elected 8,332,549 81.54 % 1,885,873 18.46 % David J. Kassie Elected 8,326,804 81.49 % 1,891,618 18.51 % Andrea Limbardi Elected 10,190,503 99.73 % 27,919 0.27 % Samuel Minzberg Elected 10,185,217 99.68 % 33,205 0.32 % Gillian Reitman Elected 10,191,223 99.73 % 27,199 0.27 % Stephen F. Reitman Elected 8,332,804 81.55 % 1,885,618 18.45 % Anita Sehgal Elected 10,190,496 99.73 % 27,926 0.27 % Martin Thibodeau Elected 10,189,717 99.72 % 28,705 0.28 % Terry Yanofsky Elected 10,185,749 99.68 % 32,673 0.32 %

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration, with 100% of the votes in favour.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 387 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 217 Reitmans, 85 PENN., and 85 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen VP, Corporate Communications Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 Email: [email protected] Caroline Goulian EVP & Chief Financial Officer Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd