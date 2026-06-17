Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Election of Directors

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Reitmans (Canada) Ltd

Jun 17, 2026, 17:37 ET

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2026 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today via online webcast.

Detailed results of the votes by proxy and ballot for the election of directors are set out below:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

OUTCOME

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA

Elected

8,332,549

81.54 %

1,885,873

18.46 %

David J. Kassie

Elected

8,326,804

81.49 %

1,891,618

18.51 %

Andrea Limbardi

Elected

10,190,503

99.73 %

27,919

0.27 %

Samuel Minzberg

Elected

10,185,217

99.68 %

33,205

0.32 %

Gillian Reitman

Elected

10,191,223

99.73 %

27,199

0.27 %

Stephen F. Reitman

Elected

8,332,804

81.55 %

1,885,618

18.45 %

Anita Sehgal

Elected

10,190,496

99.73 %

27,926

0.27 %

Martin Thibodeau

Elected

10,189,717

99.72 %

28,705

0.28 %

Terry Yanofsky

Elected

10,185,749

99.68 %

32,673

0.32 %

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration, with 100% of the votes in favour.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 387 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 217 Reitmans, 85 PENN., and 85 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen

VP, Corporate Communications

Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Telephone: (514) 384-1140

Email: [email protected]

Caroline Goulian

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Telephone: (514) 384-1140

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd

Organization Profile

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd

Reitmans (a brand of Reitmans (Canada) Limited) is Canada’s leading style destination for womenswear and accessories, offering timeless styles to lively must-haves at affordable prices. With products available in the most extensive size range, 0 - 22, XXS – 3X, in Regular,...