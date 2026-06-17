Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Election of Directors

News provided byReitmans (Canada) Ltd
Jun 17, 2026, 17:37 ET
MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 18, 2026 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today via online webcast.
Detailed results of the votes by proxy and ballot for the election of directors are set out below:
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
OUTCOME
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES AGAINST
|
% AGAINST
|
Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA
|
Elected
|
8,332,549
|
81.54 %
|
1,885,873
|
18.46 %
|
David J. Kassie
|
Elected
|
8,326,804
|
81.49 %
|
1,891,618
|
18.51 %
|
Andrea Limbardi
|
Elected
|
10,190,503
|
99.73 %
|
27,919
|
0.27 %
|
Samuel Minzberg
|
Elected
|
10,185,217
|
99.68 %
|
33,205
|
0.32 %
|
Gillian Reitman
|
Elected
|
10,191,223
|
99.73 %
|
27,199
|
0.27 %
|
Stephen F. Reitman
|
Elected
|
8,332,804
|
81.55 %
|
1,885,618
|
18.45 %
|
Anita Sehgal
|
Elected
|
10,190,496
|
99.73 %
|
27,926
|
0.27 %
|
Martin Thibodeau
|
Elected
|
10,189,717
|
99.72 %
|
28,705
|
0.28 %
|
Terry Yanofsky
|
Elected
|
10,185,749
|
99.68 %
|
32,673
|
0.32 %
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration, with 100% of the votes in favour.
About Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 387 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 217 Reitmans, 85 PENN., and 85 RW&CO.
For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.
For further information, please contact:
|
Alexandra Cohen
VP, Corporate Communications
Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Telephone: (514) 384-1140
Email: [email protected]
|
Caroline Goulian
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Telephone: (514) 384-1140
Email: [email protected]
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd
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