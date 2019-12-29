Reitmans Announces the Passing of Jeremy H. Reitman Français
Dec 29, 2019, 17:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with great sadness that Reitmans (Canada) Limited announces the passing of Jeremy H. Reitman, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The entire Reitmans (Canada) Limited family mourns his loss. The Board of Directors, management team and employees of the Company extend their deepest sympathies to the Reitman family.
About Reitmans (Canada) Limited
The Company is a leading ladieswear specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 587 stores consisting of 260 Reitmans, 112 Penningtons, 79 Addition Elle, 81 RW & CO. and 55 Thyme Maternity.
