GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officially launched its annual horse auction, marking the sixth consecutive year the event has been held exclusively through the Government of Canada's online auction program, GCSurplus.

Avior (left) and Beth (right) (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

This year's auction is the largest to date, featuring up to 16 RCMP-bred Hanoverian horses and more than 70 artificial insemination breeding doses from the RCMP's internationally recognized horse breeding program. Bidding opens at $5,000 per horse and will close over 2 days, on October 7 and 8, 2025. The proceeds from these auctions help support the Musical Ride horse breeding program.

Whether you're an experienced equestrian, a breeder or someone who simply values Canadian heritage, this auction offers a unique opportunity to own a horse from one of the country's most respected breeding programs. RCMP Hanoverians are renowned for their exceptional temperament, athleticism and prestigious lineage. Owning one of these RCMP horses means becoming part of a living tradition that dates back to 1876.

Not every horse raised at the RCMP's breeding farm becomes part of the Musical Ride team. Those that don't are carefully placed through auction with buyers who can provide the right care and environment. Many of these horses go on to excel in a variety of equestrian disciplines.

Interested participants can check out the horse auction on GCSurplus, where each horse is featured with a photograph, video and detailed profile outlining its characteristics and skills. This helps ensure a strong match between horse and buyer.

GCSurplus works closely with the RCMP to ensure the ethical treatment of the horses throughout all stages of the auction process.

Quotes

"My dad wanted to bid in the RCMP horse auction for years. We had a great experience. I couldn't stop pacing the halls at work, thinking we might win! A day later, we had a snuggly 6-month-old Hanoverian that we named Avior. He's a cherished family member and the nicest bred horse we've ever owned."

Buyer from the GCSurplus 2024 Musical Ride horse auction

Quick facts

Bidding for 8 horses will end on October 7, with bidding on the remaining horses closing on October 8 to allow time for final bids.

The RCMP has bred its own horses since 1939.

The horse breeding program was formally established in 1942 in Fort Walsh, Saskatchewan, and relocated in 1968 to its current location in Pakenham, Ontario.

The program maintains rigorous standards for size, conformation, temperament and colour.

RCMP Hanoverians are recognized globally as versatile sport horses.

First publicly performed in 1901 in Regina, Saskatchewan, the Musical Ride features a troop of police officers and horses executing intricate cavalry drills choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride tours nationally and internationally, visiting every province and territory on a rotational basis to ensure that Canadians across the country can enjoy the performance.

Associated links

Royal Canadian Mounted Police horse breeding program

The Musical Ride

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts : Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]