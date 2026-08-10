REGROUPEMENT PARTAGE LAUNCHES THE 2026 EDITION OF OPÉRATION SAC À DOS TO ENSURE A FAIR START TO THE SCHOOL YEAR FOR MORE THAN 12,000 CHILDREN

From August 13 to 23, more than $2.5 million in retail value will be distributed free of charge to the families in need.

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the cost of back-to-school supplies continues to place considerable strain on families in precarious situations, Regroupement Partage is officially launching the 2026 edition of Opération Sac à Dos. This year, the organization plans to support more than 12,000 children and teens through a network of 30 service locations across Quebec, including 23 in Montreal. As a result, more than $2.5 million worth of school supplies and essential materials will be distributed to at-risk youth. This initiative, aimed at giving every child an equal chance to succeed as the school year begins and at helping families who struggle to cover the associated expenses, will take place from August 13 to 23.

In response to the dramatic increase in the number of families in need throughout Quebec, in addition to its 23 service locations in Montreal, Regroupement Partage is continuing its efforts to expand the reach of Opération Sac à Dos by expanding its operations across the province. The seven regional service locations are L'Assomption, Laval-Chomedey, Longueuil, Nicolet-Yamaska, Mont-Tremblant, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, and Shawinigan.

A Much-Needed Boost for a Dignified Start to the School Year

Launched in 2002 by Regroupement Partage, the annual Opération Sac à Dos program aims to provide tangible support to thousands of young people from families in vulnerable socioeconomic situations by giving them a free backpack, an insulated lunchbox, a pencil case, and about 30 essential school supplies.

Children and teens actively participate in the experience by choosing their own backpacks from a wide selection of styles, colours, and patterns, which helps boost their self-esteem and sense of pride right from the first days of school.

At the event, families will also meet various community stakeholders and discover useful resources they can access throughout the year. This is a concrete way to support them, not only for the start of the school year, but also in their efforts to escape poverty.

"Behind every backpack we give out, there's a family that can breathe a little easier. A family that won't have to choose between groceries, rent, or school supplies. Opération Sac à Dos is much more than just a distribution of supplies: it's a concrete gesture of dignity, trust, and solidarity. It means enabling thousands of children and teens to start the school year with everything they need, but above all with the feeling that they belong, just like everyone else. It's also an opportunity to welcome families, support them, and connect them with resources in their community. None of this would be possible without the exceptional commitment of our partner organizations, donors, and volunteers who, year after year, choose to step up to make aid more effective, more humane, and more sustainable," says Anne-Marie Ethier, Executive Director of Regroupement Partage.

"A successful start to the school year begins long before the first day of school. When a student arrives in class with all the supplies they need, they can focus on what matters most: learning, fitting in, and reaching their full potential. That's exactly what Opération Sac à Dos makes possible, year after year," says Patrick de Bellefeuille, anchor and climate change expert at Météomédia and spokesperson for Opération Sac à Dos.

Help That Truly Changes Families' Lives

"Receiving help from Opération Sac à Dos has taken a huge financial burden off my shoulders as the school year begins. Beyond the supplies we receive, you're offering families a real sense of relief. Today, I'm the one receiving this help, but I sincerely hope to be able to give back one day. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who makes this possible," adds a mother who is a beneficiary of Opération Sac à Dos, from Mercier-Ouest in Montreal.

A Back-to-School Season That's Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Manage

In Quebec, one in three children is enrolled in a school in a disadvantaged neighbourhood. In Quebec, 41% of food bank recipients are children. The food insecurity rate stands at 40.2% among single-parent families headed by women. Young families are feeling increasing financial pressure, sometimes forcing them to make difficult decisions. For many families, housing costs are eating up an ever-larger portion of their budget. Many are already having to cut back on food, while school supplies are simply becoming unaffordable. In this context, Opération Sac à Dos helps ease the financial and psychological burden associated with the start of the school year.

The success of Opération Sac à Dos depends on partners, donors, and volunteers

Opération Sac à Dos relies on the mobilization of local and community initiatives, involving hundreds of stakeholders and volunteers as well as thousands of donors. This collective effort exemplifies inspiring civic engagement, exemplary social mobilization, and exceptional collaboration among all stakeholders in the community.

Thanks to the support of its partners, donors, and volunteers, Regroupement Partage is able to purchase school supplies in bulk at discounted prices. This year, a complete set of supplies with a retail value of approximately $185 will be distributed at a cost of just $33.50. This ability to buy in bulk at wholesale prices maximizes every dollar invested in Opération Sac à Dos.

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About Regroupement Partage

Regroupement Partage is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating food insecurity and social exclusion. For nearly 30 years now, the organization has been committed to providing vital access to food and essential support to individuals and families in need. To date, Regroupement Partage has distributed the equivalent of $20 million in goods and food to hundreds of thousands of households in need.

SOURCE Regroupement Partage

Information: Josée Massicotte, [email protected], T. 514 388-0169/M. 514 915-0511