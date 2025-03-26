Electors can register, check their registration or update their address online

The federal election is on Monday, April 28, 2025. To vote in the election, electors must be registered at their current address.

Electors can register at the polls just before they vote but are encouraged to register or check their registration early to help ensure they get a voter information card and make the voting process easier.

Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, check if they are registered, update their address or apply to vote by mail. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to all registered electors. Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Friday, April 11, 2025. Electors who do not receive a card or do not want to wait for it can find out where to vote by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

"We encourage electors to use our Online Voter Registration Service. By registering, checking or updating their information early, electors will be sure to get a voter information card. The card gives electors all the information they need to plan their voting experience," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

