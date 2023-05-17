Electors can register or check or update their address online

To vote in the federal by-elections that are now under way in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount ( Quebec ), Oxford ( Ontario ), Winnipeg South Centre ( Manitoba ) and Portage–Lisgar ( Manitoba ), electors in those ridings must be registered at their current address in their riding and must live there as of Monday, May 15, until Monday, June 19, 2023.

Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check or update their address, or to apply to vote by mail. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the Elections Canada office in their riding or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Saturday, June 3, 2023

Electors who do not receive a voter information card can find their voting locations by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in these federal by-elections. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

