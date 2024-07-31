Registering for the Federal By-elections

Electors can register or check or update their address online

To vote in the federal by-elections in Elmwood–Transcona ( Manitoba ) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun ( Quebec ), electors in those ridings must be registered at their current address in their riding and must live there as of Monday, July 29, 2024.

Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check if they are registered or update their address, or to apply to vote by mail. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information. Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Thursday, August 29, 2024. Electors who do not receive a voter information card can find out where to vote by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun by-elections. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

