Electors can register, check their registration or update their address online

GATINEAU, QC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -

To vote in the federal by-election in Halifax ( Nova Scotia ), electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of Sunday, March 2, 2025 .

( ), electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of . Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check if they are registered or update their address, or to apply to vote by mail. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact the local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information. Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Halifax. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered.

will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Halifax. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered. Electors can find out where to vote by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]