Electors can register or check or update their address online

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

To vote in the federal by-election in Cloverdale–Langley City ( British Columbia ), electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of Monday, November 11, 2024.

), electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of Monday, November 11, 2024. Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check if they are registered or update their address, or to apply to vote by mail. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information. Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Cloverdale–Langley City. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card.

will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Cloverdale–Langley City. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card. In the event of a service disruption at Canada Post, the delivery of voter information cards may be delayed.

Electors who do not receive a voter information card can find out where to vote and get information about the accessibility of their polling station by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

You do not need a voter information card to vote. There are many ways to prove your identity and address.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Cloverdale–Langley City by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]