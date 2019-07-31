Registered Political Parties' Second Quarter Financial Returns for 2019 Now Online

GATINEAU, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, announced today that registered parties' second quarter financial returns for 2019 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada ; or

; or at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Parties' quarterly financial returns include statements of:

Registered parties' second quarter financial returns for 2019 cover the period from April 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

