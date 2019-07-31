Registered Political Parties' Second Quarter Financial Returns for 2019 Now Online Français
Jul 31, 2019, 09:14 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, announced today that registered parties' second quarter financial returns for 2019 are now available on Elections Canada's website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received:
- at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or
- at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.
Parties' quarterly financial returns include statements of:
- contributions from donors;
- contributions directed to leadership contestants;
- contributions returned to contributors or remitted to the Chief Electoral Officer; and
- transfers received from other political entities.
Registered parties' second quarter financial returns for 2019 cover the period from April 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Information:Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca
