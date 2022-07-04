Registered Parties Submit 2021 Financial Returns

GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

The deadline for registered parties to file returns for financial transactions made in 2021 was 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Eastern time) on June 30, 2022 . These returns consist of reports on contributions, loans, transfers, by-election expenses and unpaid claims. They also include party financial statements.





(midnight, Eastern time) on . These returns consist of reports on contributions, loans, transfers, by-election expenses and unpaid claims. They also include party financial statements. The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada may grant a deadline extension if a political party applies for one no later than two weeks after the deadline.





may grant a deadline extension if a political party applies for one no later than two weeks after the deadline. As soon as possible after the 2021 returns are received, Elections Canada posts them in a searchable database .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected], elections.ca