Jul 05, 2021, 13:16 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -
- The deadline for registered parties to file returns for financial transactions made in 2020 was 12:00 a.m. (midnight, Eastern time) on June 30, 2021. These returns consist of reports on contributions, loans, transfers, by-election expenses and unpaid claims. They also include party financial statements.
- The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada may grant a deadline extension if a political party applies for one no later than two weeks after the deadline.
- As soon as possible after the 2020 returns are received, Elections Canada posts them in a searchable database.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
